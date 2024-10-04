Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

News / National

by Staff reporter

Professor Welshman Ncube, the President of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Colonel Tshinga Dube, a distinguished veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle who passed away recently.In a statement issued on behalf of the entire leadership and membership of the CCC, Ncube reflected on Dube's significant contributions to the nation, stating, "On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire leadership and the membership of The Citizens Coalition for Change, I extend our deepest condolences to the Dube family on the passing of Cde Tshinga Dube, a true veteran of the Liberation Struggle who was a fearless advocate for the common men and women of Zimbabwe."Ncube emphasized Dube’s unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the dignity of all citizens."As we mourn his loss, we celebrate his legacy and the principles he fought and stood for," he added.The CCC President extended thoughts and prayers to Dube's family, friends, and compatriots during this challenging time, encouraging them to find solace in the impactful legacy he leaves behind."May his spirit inspire us to continue the struggle for the prosperity of all our people," Ncube concluded.Dube's contributions to the liberation movement and his advocacy for the marginalized have left an enduring impact on Zimbabwe, and tributes continue to pour in from various sectors of society honoring his life and legacy.