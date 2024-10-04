Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

News / National

The City of Harare has issued a stern warning to former Zanu PF MP Dexter Nduna, stating that he has no legal authority to unclamp vehicles targeted for enforcement by City Parking. This response follows Nduna's announcement on social media that he would be offering unclamping services in both Harare and Bulawayo, which the City has labeled as misleading and potentially disruptive.In a tweet, Nduna proclaimed, "Enter Team Chapter. From Monday, the parking fees will go down to the levels we determined for the good order of the citizens across all cities and towns. We are not into the business of clamping and towing away vehicles, and if by some remote chance the former parking marshals from @teridythreb and @CityPaiKirigHre clamp your vehicle, we will be ready as Team Chapter to assist you to unclamp the vehicle. Municipality police have no arresting powers, so they can't come in to assist the rogue parking marshals."In response, the City of Harare clarified its position, stating: "It has come to our attention that Mr. Dexter Nduna is spreading falsehoods on social media regarding parking management in Harare, and we wish to set the record straight." The City emphasized several key points:1. City Parking Limited: The City Parking company is a private entity wholly owned by the City of Harare, tasked with managing parking within the city.2. Payment Protocol: Payments for parking fees are only to be made to City Parking marshals, and the City has not authorized Nduna or any other individual to collect these fees.3. Legal Consequences: The City warned that Nduna's threats to disrupt parking operations pose a risk not just to City Parking but to businesses and property laws. Such actions will prompt legal and law enforcement responses.4. Impact on Governance: The City expressed concern that Nduna's statements could tarnish the image of the government and the political party he represents, potentially deterring investors.5. Public Advisory: The City cautioned the public to disregard Nduna's claims, emphasizing that he has no legal standing to make such assertions and advising against making payments to him or any associated entities.This ongoing dispute highlights tensions surrounding parking management in Zimbabwe's capital and raises questions about the intersection of political influence and municipal governance. As the situation develops, the City of Harare remains firm in its commitment to maintaining lawful and orderly parking practices.