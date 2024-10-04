Latest News Editor's Choice


Nobel Peace Prize circus as Zelensky is nominated

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not expected to win Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been nominated for the Nobel Prize and is one of the favorites among bookmakers, is likely not to receive the Nobel Peace Prize because he leads a country at war. In 2024, with the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalating, the war in Ukraine entering its third year, and the bloodshed in Sudan displacing more than 10 million people, the committee may decide to focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.

The nominee, Alexei Navalny, who died in the colony in February, was considered a favorite among bookmakers, but because the prize is not awarded posthumously, he will not receive it. According to experts, the main contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize include the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

 However, given the unpredictability of past decisions, the Norwegian Nobel Committee may surprise with an unexpected choice or even decide not to award the prize at all, which will be announced on October 11.

Source - online

