Zimbabwe's aviation sector soars with 24.8% passenger traffic surge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's aviation industry is showing strong signs of recovery, with passenger traffic surging by 24.8% in the first half of 2024. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) revealed this positive development, which reflects the sector's steady rebound from the pandemic-induced slump.According to Firstme Vitori, Caaz's public relations and communications manager, a combination of infrastructure improvements, enhanced flight connectivity, and growth in the tourism sector has driven the uptick in passenger movements.“Passenger movements for the first half of 2024, from January to June, totaled 1,024,121 passengers, marking a 24.8% increase from 820,667 in the same period last year,” Vitori said.This jump in passenger numbers is largely credited to recent investments in upgrading Zimbabwe's airports and road networks, making the country more accessible to domestic and international travelers. Additionally, the introduction of new flight routes and frequencies by airlines has provided passengers with more travel options.Vitori further explained that the arrival of new airlines plying the Zimbabwe route also contributed to the rise in passenger traffic.“During the first half of 2024, two new airlines began scheduled operations into Zimbabwe. Fly Namibia launched Windhoek–Victoria Falls flights on April 4, 2024, with four weekly flights, while CEMAIR commenced operations between Johannesburg and Harare on April 7, also with four weekly flights,” she said.These developments signal a resurgence in the aviation sector, which had suffered heavily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caaz has forecasted a 20% growth in passenger traffic for the remainder of the year, a positive trend that mirrors the global recovery in air travel. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global traveler numbers are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, reaching four billion in 2024.Zimbabwe's thriving tourism industry has also played a crucial role in boosting air travel. Major attractions like Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park continue to draw increasing numbers of visitors, with the country expecting over two million tourists by the end of 2024.In addition to the surge in passenger traffic, cargo tonnage also experienced growth during the same period, rising by 7% to 7,258 tonnes, compared to 6,700 tonnes in the first half of 2023. This indicates a recovery in trade and economic activity, further enhancing the outlook for the aviation sector.Currently, 16 airlines operate within Zimbabwe, including major carriers such as Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, and South African Airways, among others. As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, the aviation sector is set for further growth and development, aligning with the broader rebound in global air travel.With continued investments and strategic partnerships, Zimbabwe's aviation industry is poised to play a pivotal role in the country's economic recovery, particularly through the tourism and trade sectors.