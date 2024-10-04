2 killed, 3 injured in Harare-Mukumbura road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the lives of two people and left three others injured on the evening of October 4, 2024. The tragic incident occurred at around 7:40 PM at the 35-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road.According to the ZRP, the accident involved a Toyota Sprinter, which was carrying four passengers, and a Nissan UD lorry, which had one passenger on board. The vehicles reportedly sideswiped each other, leading to the fatal crash.Both victims who lost their lives were traveling in the Toyota Sprinter. The injured, who include passengers from both vehicles, were rushed to Concession Hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain undisclosed, but they are currently admitted at the hospital.The bodies of the deceased were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary, where post-mortems will be conducted.Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and are urging motorists to exercise caution and follow road safety regulations to prevent further tragedies on the country’s roads.