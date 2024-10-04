Man arrested for murder over USD$3 dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Filabusi have arrested 21-year-old Trymore Mangena in connection with the murder of Nkulumo Sibanda (47), who died after being stabbed in the chest with a Columbian knife following a dispute over USD$3. The fatal incident occurred on October 3, 2024, at Siyaphambili Village.According to authorities, the altercation between the two men escalated quickly, leading to the tragic outcome. Mangena was arrested shortly after the incident, and police have launched further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the case.Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police in Coleen Bawn are investigating another case of murder that occurred on the same day at Forest H 60 Mine. The victim, Mlamuleli Mangena, died after being struck on the head with an unknown sharp object following an argument involving a girlfriend.The suspects, identified as Trinity, Benito, Mashelly, and three other unknown individuals, also attacked another man, Tinashe Chirenje (30), using a machete and an axe. Chirenje sustained injuries during the attack.Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects in the Coleen Bawn case to report to the nearest police station immediately. Investigations are ongoing in both murder cases.The police have called for calm in both communities and reminded the public to avoid violence in disputes, while urging cooperation with law enforcement in bringing those responsible to justice.