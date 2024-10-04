Man pleads guilty to armed robbery after night attack on Bulawayo couple

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old Bulawayo man appeared in court this week facing armed robbery following a night attack on a Nketa couple's home with his accomplices to snatch cash and cell phones from their victims.Thomas Dube admitted to armed robbery after he was brought before Bulawayo magistrate Joseph Mabeza, charged with the serious crime.Dube, who was not represented by a lawyer, told the court that desperation drove him to commit the crime."I did it because I desperately needed money to buy stuff for my child," Dube said, also claiming he was unaware his accomplices were going to be armed when they plotted the attack.The court heard that on August 7, 2024, Dube, accompanied by accomplices identified as Kelvin Masuku, Sylvester, and Gerald – still at large – forcibly gained entry into Tapiwanashe Tafireyi's home.At around 2.30AM on the night, Tafireyi, 39, and his wife, Delight were awakened by the group which broke into their home using an iron bar.Once inside, the suspects, allegedly armed with a pistol, stormed the bedroom.One of the suspects allegedly cocked his pistol and instructed Delight to surrender money. Delight handed over US$200, but the group demanded more.Tafireyi instructed his wife to give them US$3,600 and ZAR 6,000 hidden in a jacket behind the door. The suspects would soon make off with the cash and four Samsung cell phones.However, Dube was not too lucky to escape the scene when Tafireyi's cousins apprehended him during the commotion.Prosecutors told the court that an unused bullet and crowbar were recovered at the scene.The total value of stolen items stands at US$5,800 and ZAR 6,000.Dube was remanded in custody pending further hearing.