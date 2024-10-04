Burning Spear confirms Zimbabwe concert

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jamaican reggae legend Burning Spear has confirmed his long-awaited performance in Zimbabwe as part of the One People Africa Tour. The concert is scheduled for October 18, 2024, at Glamis Arena in Harare, where the iconic artist is set to deliver an unforgettable show.Burning Spear, whose real name is Winston Rodney, expressed his excitement during a live virtual interview on ZBC's Classic263 radio show Reggae Talk-Reggae Rhythms, hosted by Terrence Mapurisana, known as The Hotstepper aka The Reggae General. When asked by Mapurisana if he was ready to perform in Zimbabwe following his tour stop in Kenya, the reggae icon responded affirmatively."I'm ready to come to Zimbabwe," said Spear, confirming his plans to bring his timeless reggae music to local fans. He emphasized that the Harare show holds special significance for him, as Zimbabwe has long been a hub for reggae appreciation and a connection to his roots.Burning Spear will perform both old favorites and tracks from his latest album, No Destroyer, which was released last year and has already earned a Grammy nomination. The album, currently making waves in Zimbabwe, adds a personal touch to the reggae maestro's celebrated career, blending his core beliefs with fresh musical offerings.The One People Africa Tour concert promises to be a historic event for reggae fans in Zimbabwe, with Burning Spear continuing to spread his message of unity, peace, and empowerment through his music. Fans can expect a powerful set featuring his classic hits alongside new music, all delivered with his trademark soulful and socially conscious style.As the show approaches, anticipation is growing, with Burning Spear’s presence expected to draw thousands of reggae enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.