Missing head found in Rushinga

by Simbarashe Sithole

The missing head of the late Grace Murenza (28) who was allegedly beheaded by her husband was found in a blair toilet recently.Barnabas Murenza (42) who was on the run after the gruesome murder was eventually arrested on Thursday.According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe Barnabas was arrested together with his four accomplices."I can confirm the arrest of Barnabas Murenza, David Meja, Victor Kajunge and Absel Bizeki Kahuruva in connection with the death of Grace Murenza who was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes," Mundembe said.It is further alleged that the head of the deceased was found on her funeral by a grandmother who visited the toilet and found blood stains leading in a pit where the head was thrown.Meanwhile, two more suspects on the run and police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the two.