Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Missing head found in Rushinga

by Simbarashe Sithole
50 mins ago | Views
The missing head of the late Grace Murenza (28) who was allegedly beheaded by her husband was found in a blair toilet recently.

Barnabas Murenza (42) who was on the run after the gruesome murder was eventually arrested on Thursday.

According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe Barnabas was arrested together with his four accomplices.

"I can confirm the arrest of Barnabas Murenza, David Meja, Victor Kajunge and Absel Bizeki Kahuruva in connection with the death of Grace Murenza who was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes," Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that the head of the deceased was found on her funeral by a grandmother who visited the toilet and found blood stains leading in a pit where the head was thrown.

Meanwhile, two more suspects on the run and police is appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the two.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

46 mins ago | 38 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

48 mins ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns errant businesses

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

War veteran faces eviction amid corruption scandal

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Burning Spear confirms Zimbabwe concert

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery after night attack on Bulawayo couple

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Man arrested for murder over USD$3 dispute

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

2 killed, 3 injured in Harare-Mukumbura road accident

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's aviation sector soars with 24.8% passenger traffic surge

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'ZiG defence plan doomed'

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

NetOne CEO makes US$1bn move

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mutumwa Mawere sentenced to 6 months in SA prison

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Tshinga Dube rejects National Heroes Acre burial?

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Justice Sello Nare buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Nobel Peace Prize circus as Zelensky is nominated

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

7 hrs ago | 862 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

8 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe police overrated?

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

04 Oct 2024 at 17:20hrs | 1682 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

04 Oct 2024 at 17:19hrs | 1422 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

04 Oct 2024 at 17:19hrs | 1660 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

04 Oct 2024 at 17:14hrs | 890 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

04 Oct 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1074 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

04 Oct 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1960 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

04 Oct 2024 at 17:12hrs | 1168 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

04 Oct 2024 at 17:11hrs | 1617 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

04 Oct 2024 at 17:09hrs | 235 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

04 Oct 2024 at 17:09hrs | 261 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

04 Oct 2024 at 17:08hrs | 481 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

04 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 298 Views