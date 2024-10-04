Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mount Darwin - A self-proclaimed traditional healer is in trouble after she allegedly gave a prominent herbalist a toxic concoction.Dorica Masunungure (23) is assisting police with investigations after the death of Emily Chiduwa (67) who died after consuming a toxic concoction prepared by the accused in the name of cleansing.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a case of culpable homicide in Mt Darwin where Masunungure gave toxic concoction to the now deceased Chiduwa who died on the same date," Mundembe said.Allegations are that sometime in September Masunungure told Chiduwa that she needed to more powers in her herbalist duties.The accused gave her a concoction and after consuming it she started vomiting and soiling herself.Chiduwa was rushed to the hospital where she died upon admission.