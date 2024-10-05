3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have apprehended three members of a gang and initiated a manhunt for three other suspects after a deadly confrontation over a woman resulted in the fatal assault of a rival suitor.The deceased, identified as Mlamuleli Mangena, was killed during the altercation at Forest H60 Mine on October 3, 2024. His age has not been disclosed.In a statement, law enforcement officials confirmed they are investigating the murder. "Police in Coleen Bawn are investigating a case of murder which occurred on October 3, 2024, at Forest H60 Mine in which Mlamuleli Mangena died. The suspects, only identified as Trinity, Benito, and Mashelly, along with three other unknown individuals, struck Mlamuleli Mangena with a sharp object on the head after an argument over a girlfriend," the police stated.The attack also left another man, Tinashe Chirenje (30), seriously injured after he was assaulted with a machete and an axe during the same altercation. Chirenje's condition remains unclear, but police are urging anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to report to their nearest station.Filabusi Murder ArrestIn a separate incident, law enforcement authorities in Filabusi have arrested 21-year-old Trymore Mangena in connection with another murder on the same day. The victim, Nkulumo Sibanda (47), died after being stabbed in the chest with a Columbian knife during a dispute over US$3 at Siyaphambili Village.Police are continuing investigations into both incidents, urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the remaining suspects involved in the Coleen Bawn assault.