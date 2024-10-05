Latest News Editor's Choice


NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, has once again defied the odds with her recent appointment to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) board. Mliswa-Chikoka, who also serves as the chairperson of the wildlife-rich Hurungwe Rural District Council (HRDC), was named as one of five new board members tasked with overseeing the sustainable management of Zimbabwe's biodiversity.

The new ZimParks board was announced by Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni. It will be chaired by Agrippa Sora, with other members including General Sibangumuzi Khumalo, Lesley Ncube, Cecilia Ndubiwa, and Mliswa-Chikoka.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Mliswa-Chikoka expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the conservation of Zimbabwe's natural heritage.

"I am honored to be appointed as a board member of ZimParks, an organization central to the preservation and sustainable management of Zimbabwe's natural heritage," she said. "This appointment comes at a time when the role of conservation is more crucial than ever, and I am committed to contributing to the continued success and growth of ZimParks."

She emphasized her focus on wildlife protection, community involvement, and sustainable tourism practices, all aimed at benefiting future generations. "As part of this dynamic team, I look forward to working with my fellow board members to support wildlife protection, enhance community involvement, and ensure sustainable tourism practices that will benefit future generations, leaving no one and no place behind," Mliswa-Chikoka added.

The former provincial minister underscored that her appointment was based on merit, citing her extensive experience in leadership, policy-making, and community engagement. She believes her background in provincial governance and land management will contribute valuable insights into balancing conservation efforts with human development.

"Through strategic planning, effective communication, and collaboration, I aim to ensure that ZimParks remains a leader in wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship, contributing to Zimbabwe's environmental and economic goals, which feed into Vision 2030 as espoused by His Excellency President Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa," she noted.

The newly formed ZimParks board arrives at a time when the Ministry of Environment has also launched a Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund. The fund aims to provide financial support to families affected by wildlife encounters, offering relief to those injured or bereaved by such incidents.

