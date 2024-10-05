Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso bombshell

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club has made sensational claims that their abandoned Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora was rigged, accusing match officials of orchestrating the chaos that led to the game's premature end. The dramatic allegations were included in a dossier submitted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee, as Bosso distanced themselves from any responsibility for the abandonment.

The match, played at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva on September 22, 2024, was abandoned under controversial circumstances, but Highlanders argue that the wild events of the day bordered on "insanity" and were part of a larger conspiracy to fix the match in Simba Bhora's favor.

In their submission, Highlanders placed the blame squarely on referee Cecil Gwezera and assistant referee Zondzi Ngosana, both of whom have since been suspended by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee. Bosso is now calling for a replay of the quarter-final, citing precedents in global football where games were replayed due to errors or manipulations by match officials.

"Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva was a crime scene on the 22nd of September 2024," Highlanders wrote in their submission. "The victims were Highlanders Football Club and football in general. The known perpetrators of the crime were the match officials, particularly the referee, one assistant referee, and the fourth official."

Bosso's claims come as the PSL disciplinary committee continues to investigate the events surrounding the match, and Highlanders are urging the committee to take strong action against what they describe as a "sham" and a "scam."
Challenging the Referee's Authority

Highlanders argued that the decisions made by the match officials were not in line with the spirit of the game, making it unjust to accept the referee's ruling as final. They cited international examples where matches were ordered to be replayed due to officiating errors, including the infamous South Africa vs. Senegal World Cup qualifier and a Belgian top-flight league match between Anderlecht and Genk.

Both cases, Bosso noted, demonstrated that a referee's decision can be overturned when it is made contrary to fair play principles.

"For that decision, it is not correct to argue that the decision of the referee is final," Highlanders argued. "The decision of the referee is final if it is made in terms of the laws of the game, and where phantom decisions are made in favor of one team against the spirit of the game, the decision cannot be final."

Bosso went on to claim that "penalties were manufactured," describing the officiating as an affront to the integrity of football.

A Call for Justice

Highlanders attached a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) related to a dispute involving Burkina Faso, South Africa, Senegal, and Cape Verde as part of their argument that the match should be replayed. They emphasized that keeping the result from a manipulated match would undermine the principles of Fair Play and give an unfair advantage to the team that benefited from the officiating errors.

"If it has been established that the outcome of a match has been influenced in a manner contrary to sporting ethics because the match was fixed, it's reasonable to say that it was the duty of the organizing committee to manage the situation," Highlanders wrote. "On the contrary, to keep a manipulated result would give an unmerited advantage to the team that benefitted from it, and it would obviously be incompatible with Fair Play."

In their closing remarks, Highlanders urged the disciplinary committee to be guided by these principles to preserve the integrity of the Chibuku Super Cup and prevent future manipulation.

"There is no right-minded person who does not see the injustice that has been done to Highlanders Football Club and the competition as a whole," they concluded.

The PSL disciplinary committee is expected to make a ruling on the case in the coming days, with Highlanders adamant that only a replay will ensure justice is served.

Source - H-Metro

Must Read

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Israel won't last long'

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mutapa assets valued at US$16bn

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

USD salary rise, bonus for Zimbabwe civil servants

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Tshinga Dube burial this week

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

22 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Missing head found in Rushinga

22 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns errant businesses

23 hrs ago | 1332 Views

War veteran faces eviction amid corruption scandal

23 hrs ago | 845 Views

Burning Spear confirms Zimbabwe concert

23 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery after night attack on Bulawayo couple

24 hrs ago | 992 Views

Man arrested for murder over USD$3 dispute

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

2 killed, 3 injured in Harare-Mukumbura road accident

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's aviation sector soars with 24.8% passenger traffic surge

05 Oct 2024 at 16:36hrs | 204 Views

'ZiG defence plan doomed'

05 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 1604 Views

NetOne CEO makes US$1bn move

05 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 678 Views

Mutumwa Mawere sentenced to 6 months in SA prison

05 Oct 2024 at 16:16hrs | 1407 Views

Tshinga Dube rejects National Heroes Acre burial?

05 Oct 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1766 Views

Justice Sello Nare buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

05 Oct 2024 at 16:10hrs | 191 Views

Nobel Peace Prize circus as Zelensky is nominated

05 Oct 2024 at 15:29hrs | 408 Views

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

05 Oct 2024 at 15:18hrs | 3004 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

05 Oct 2024 at 14:25hrs | 204 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

05 Oct 2024 at 14:10hrs | 147 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

05 Oct 2024 at 14:09hrs | 851 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

05 Oct 2024 at 13:39hrs | 394 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

05 Oct 2024 at 13:22hrs | 311 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

05 Oct 2024 at 13:15hrs | 717 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

05 Oct 2024 at 13:09hrs | 1688 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

05 Oct 2024 at 12:31hrs | 136 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

05 Oct 2024 at 12:24hrs | 367 Views