Tshinga Dube burial this week

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
National hero Colonel Tshinga Dube (Retired) will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this week, with a funeral service scheduled for tomorrow at Bulawayo's Barbourfields Stadium. Col Dube, who passed away on Thursday evening at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after battling kidney failure, was 83 years old.

Following a meeting between the Dube family and senior government representatives, led by Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Reverend Paul Damasane, the family has set a tentative date for his burial on Wednesday. Mr. Vusumuzi Dube, son and family spokesperson, confirmed the arrangements.

“We have discussed as a family and proposed that our father be laid to rest on Wednesday. Tomorrow (today), the body will be taken to his farm at Shangani, where friends, workers, and neighbors will get an opportunity to bid him farewell. On Monday, a funeral service will be held at Barbourfields Stadium for the people of Bulawayo to pay their last respects. On Tuesday, a funeral parade will take place at Imbizo Barracks before the body is flown to Harare for burial on Wednesday,” he said.

ZANU-PF Politburo member Richard Ndlovu reflected on Col Dube's contributions to the liberation struggle, noting that he joined the fight for Zimbabwe's independence at a young age.

“He gained political consciousness while at school and then crossed the border to Botswana to help prepare for guerrilla fighters. He was later arrested before continuing his mission. After receiving military training in the Soviet Union, he became a prominent figure in ZIPRA, playing a crucial role in the struggle and the post-independence integration of the army,” said Ndlovu.

Col Dube (Retd) played an essential part in the ZIPRA Nitram Properties project, aiming to recover assets owned by the liberation movement. He remained committed to the welfare of his fellow comrades until his passing.

Another ZANU-PF Politburo member, Elifasi Mashaba, expressed sorrow at the loss of Col Dube (Retd), describing him as a guide, adviser, and elder who always spoke the truth.

Born on July 3, 1941, in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, Col Dube (Retd) was an influential figure in Zimbabwe's liberation history. After receiving guerrilla training in the Soviet Union and China in 1972, he became a key member of ZIPRA and participated in significant operations such as the Wankie Battles, a joint effort with the ANC. One of his most notable engagements was the five-day-long Madliwa Battle near Kariba.

Following independence, Col Dube (Retd) was a member of the committee responsible for the integration of liberation forces into the Zimbabwe National Army. He was later appointed a full colonel and served for 10 years in the army before transitioning to a role at Defence Headquarters. He became the CEO of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, where he served for 23 years.

Col Dube (Retd) also had a long political career, representing Makokoba constituency in Bulawayo as a Member of Parliament. He was appointed Minister of War Veterans in 2015, serving until 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Nomathemba Wendy Dube, as well as his children and grandchildren.

Source - The Sunday Mail

