Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 29-year-old man from Bulawayo, Rash Chirongoma, has been arrested for allegedly fabricating and selling a counterfeit driver's licence. He recently appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms. Skhethile Moyo facing charges of fraud.

Chirongoma pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail. His trial has been set for continuation on October 10.

Prosecutor Mr. Tafara Dzimbanete told the court that the incident occurred on June 22, 2022, in Lobengula West. The complainant, Mr. Mqakatheli Ngwenya, had been discussing the need to obtain a driver's licence with a friend when Chirongoma, who overheard the conversation, approached him with an offer to assist.

According to the prosecutor, Chirongoma convinced Mr. Ngwenya that he could facilitate the process for US$170, which he claimed would cover the cost of a provisional driver's licence and driving lessons. Ngwenya handed over the cash, and the next day, Chirongoma presented him with a certificate of competency.

However, in December 2023, Mr. Ngwenya, while in South Africa seeking employment as a driver, discovered that the licence he had received was fraudulent. Upon returning to Zimbabwe, he confronted Chirongoma, who denied knowingly issuing a fake licence and claimed he had outsourced the task to someone else.

The US$170 that Ngwenya paid has not been recovered. The case is expected to resume in October as investigations continue.

Source - The Sunday News

