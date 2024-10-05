Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, is reportedly seeking a one-year extension of his contract after it expired last Monday. Mr. Dube's four-year term officially ended at midnight on September 30, 2024.In a statement, Acting Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu confirmed that while the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had resolved in February 2024 to extend Mr. Dube's contract by two years, approval from the Local Government Board has not yet been received."Council had resolved on 7 February 2024 to extend the contract, subject to approval by the Local Government Board," said Clr Ndlovu. "A request for approval was sent to the board on 25 March 2024. However, by the end of the contract on 30 September 2024, no such approval had been obtained."The council has now initiated the search for a new Town Clerk, with Chamber Secretary Mrs. Sikhangele Zhou temporarily taking over as Acting Town Clerk until a permanent replacement is appointed.It has since emerged that Mr. Dube is pushing for a one-year extension of his contract, with his replacement being appointed six months before the end of his proposed new term to facilitate a smooth handover. According to a confidential council report, Mr. Dube presented his proposal during a meeting with Mayor Councillor David Coltart."The Mayor informed members that Council had resolved in February to extend the Town Clerk's contract by two years, subject to approval by the Local Government Board. However, after discussing the matter with Mr. Dube, they agreed that a one-year, non-renewable extension would be more appropriate," reads the report.The report further notes that despite multiple follow-ups with the Local Government Board regarding the two-year extension, no response had been received by the contract's expiration. The council now intends to advertise the Town Clerk position by the end of 2024, with the new appointee assuming duties six months before Mr. Dube's proposed one-year extension ends.The report also highlights appreciation for Mr. Dube's contributions to the city, with the Mayor thanking him for his work during his tenure. The final decision on Mr. Dube's one-year contract extension remains pending approval by the Local Government Board.