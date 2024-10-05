Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Former Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, is reportedly seeking a one-year extension of his contract after it expired last Monday. Mr. Dube's four-year term officially ended at midnight on September 30, 2024.

In a statement, Acting Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu confirmed that while the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had resolved in February 2024 to extend Mr. Dube's contract by two years, approval from the Local Government Board has not yet been received.

"Council had resolved on 7 February 2024 to extend the contract, subject to approval by the Local Government Board," said Clr Ndlovu. "A request for approval was sent to the board on 25 March 2024. However, by the end of the contract on 30 September 2024, no such approval had been obtained."

The council has now initiated the search for a new Town Clerk, with Chamber Secretary Mrs. Sikhangele Zhou temporarily taking over as Acting Town Clerk until a permanent replacement is appointed.

It has since emerged that Mr. Dube is pushing for a one-year extension of his contract, with his replacement being appointed six months before the end of his proposed new term to facilitate a smooth handover. According to a confidential council report, Mr. Dube presented his proposal during a meeting with Mayor Councillor David Coltart.

"The Mayor informed members that Council had resolved in February to extend the Town Clerk's contract by two years, subject to approval by the Local Government Board. However, after discussing the matter with Mr. Dube, they agreed that a one-year, non-renewable extension would be more appropriate," reads the report.

The report further notes that despite multiple follow-ups with the Local Government Board regarding the two-year extension, no response had been received by the contract's expiration. The council now intends to advertise the Town Clerk position by the end of 2024, with the new appointee assuming duties six months before Mr. Dube's proposed one-year extension ends.

The report also highlights appreciation for Mr. Dube's contributions to the city, with the Mayor thanking him for his work during his tenure. The final decision on Mr. Dube's one-year contract extension remains pending approval by the Local Government Board.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Israel won't last long'

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mutapa assets valued at US$16bn

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

USD salary rise, bonus for Zimbabwe civil servants

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Tshinga Dube burial this week

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bosso bombshell

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

22 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Missing head found in Rushinga

22 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mnangagwa govt warns errant businesses

23 hrs ago | 1332 Views

War veteran faces eviction amid corruption scandal

23 hrs ago | 845 Views

Burning Spear confirms Zimbabwe concert

23 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery after night attack on Bulawayo couple

24 hrs ago | 992 Views

Man arrested for murder over USD$3 dispute

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

2 killed, 3 injured in Harare-Mukumbura road accident

24 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's aviation sector soars with 24.8% passenger traffic surge

05 Oct 2024 at 16:36hrs | 204 Views

'ZiG defence plan doomed'

05 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 1604 Views

NetOne CEO makes US$1bn move

05 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 678 Views

Mutumwa Mawere sentenced to 6 months in SA prison

05 Oct 2024 at 16:16hrs | 1407 Views

Tshinga Dube rejects National Heroes Acre burial?

05 Oct 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1766 Views

Justice Sello Nare buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

05 Oct 2024 at 16:10hrs | 191 Views

Nobel Peace Prize circus as Zelensky is nominated

05 Oct 2024 at 15:29hrs | 408 Views

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

05 Oct 2024 at 15:18hrs | 3004 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

05 Oct 2024 at 14:25hrs | 204 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

05 Oct 2024 at 14:10hrs | 148 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

05 Oct 2024 at 14:09hrs | 851 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

05 Oct 2024 at 13:39hrs | 394 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

05 Oct 2024 at 13:22hrs | 311 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

05 Oct 2024 at 13:15hrs | 717 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

05 Oct 2024 at 13:09hrs | 1688 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

05 Oct 2024 at 12:31hrs | 136 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

05 Oct 2024 at 12:24hrs | 367 Views