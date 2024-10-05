Council boss in witchcraft storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Masvingo Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa has reportedly declined to occupy his designated office, citing fears that the furniture is bewitched. This unusual claim comes shortly after he returned to work following the withdrawal of charges related to alleged abuse of office.Sources within the local council indicate that Mukaratirwa has commandeered the boardroom for official business, insisting he will only resume use of his office if the council procures new furniture to replace what he deems "cursed" items. "Ever since he returned to the office, he has never used his old office, citing that it was bewitched, and will only use it after the council buys new furniture," a council insider revealed. "He is using the boardroom to conduct his work."When approached for comment, Mukaratirwa was evasive, questioning the source of the information and asserting that he would not risk his well-being. "I will not risk my well-being. Where did you get that information from?" he asked before abruptly ending the conversation.The situation has drawn criticism from council members, who express concerns over Mukaratirwa's perceived unreasonable demands. "We are shocked and perplexed by these claims," stated one councillor. "As a public institution, we cannot be held hostage by individual beliefs or superstitions. We urge the town clerk to prioritize his duties and serve the people of Masvingo."This development has ignited discussions among residents, with many labeling Mukaratirwa's actions as unprofessional and a dereliction of duty. Local resident Bennett Muromo expressed frustration, stating, "This is a clear case of dereliction of duty; taxpayers deserve better from public servants."Anoziva Muguti, director of the Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association, echoed these sentiments, questioning Mukaratirwa's commitment to his responsibilities. "If it is true that the town clerk is now working from the council boardroom and refusing to use his office due to unreasonable demands for new furniture, this raises serious questions about his priorities and commitment to serving the community," Muguti stated.Attempts to reach Mayor Aleck Tabe for comment on the matter were unsuccessful as he was reportedly unreachable.Mukaratirwa's earlier legal troubles stemmed from his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in July for alleged criminal abuse of duty and fraud; however, those charges have since been withdrawn. The current controversy surrounding his office usage raises questions about his leadership and the operational effectiveness of the Masvingo council during a time when effective governance is essential.