Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

News / National

by Staff reporter

League leaders Simba Bhora are three matches away from clinching their first ever premiership title after they edged Chicken Inn 1-0 at the Shamva side's Wadzanai fortress in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 29 clash played Saturday.A second half goal by Perfect Chikwende ensured the Tonderai Ndiraya coached outfit took another giant step towards winning domestic football's biggest prize.In other matches, champions Ngezi Platinum ruined all prospects of defending their title when they fell 1-0 away to TelOne at Ascot stadium.At Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs played out a goalless draw with visiting Herentals while there was a 1-1 draw between Green Fuel and Manica Diamonds at Green Fuel Arena.There was a goal harvest at Heart Stadium in a match which saw home side Yadah beat Arenel Movers 5-3.Week 29 of the premiership race continues on Sunday with the Harare derby pitting Dynamos and Caps United at Rufaro.Both sides are keen to finish strong after a poor campaign by their standards this season.Elsewhere, unsettled Highlanders entertain ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields amid boycott plans by a section of the popular club's fans in protest over biased officiating in its abandoned Chibuku Super Cup quarter final clash with Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium two weeks ago.Hwange host FC Platinum at the Colliery while the match between Chegutu Pirates and Bikita Minerals at Baobab ends Week 29 of the premiership campaign.