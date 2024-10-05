Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a disturbing incident dubbed the "revenge of the ninja," a group of over 20 army recruits ran amok in Mufulira last night, attacking residents in retaliation for an earlier altercation involving two civilians. The recruits indiscriminately beat pedestrians and motorists, leaving several injured, including Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta, who suffered a broken right hand.After the assault, Mr. Mabeta took to social media to alert the public, stating, "Soldiers are all over Mufulira town attacking citizens and have just broken my right hand. Please stay away from town." He confirmed that he was treated and discharged from the hospital following an assessment of his injury.While the Ministry of Information and Media's Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, acknowledged the group of recruits’ violent actions, he refuted claims that 500 soldiers were involved. "What is factual is that two recruits in the CBD got into a brawl with taxi drivers who assaulted them. The recruits then returned to the barracks and rallied their fellow recruits, complaining of the assault," Kawana explained.He noted that approximately 22 recruits then entered the Central Business District (CBD) via Chibolya compound, indiscriminately attacking anyone in their path, including motorists and pedestrians. "During the fight, two vehicles were damaged, including Mr. Mabeta's," he added.Fortunately, swift intervention by the District Administration, led by the District Commissioner and the District Commanding Officer of the Zambia Army, restored order as they rounded up the recruits and returned them to the barracks.Kawana urged the public to avoid provoking recruits, emphasizing that some residents have a habit of challenging them to test their training, which can lead to unnecessary violence. "Let us co-exist, live together in peace and harmony," he stated, calling for mutual respect among civilians and recruits.