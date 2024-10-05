WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

News / National

Staff reporter

A thief was attacked by a swarm of bees after stealing a battery from a house, compelling him to return the stolen item.Speaking in the shona language, the thief admitted that this was his third attempt at stealing from the same home, but this time, luck was not on his side.