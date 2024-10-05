Truck driver on the run after an accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are seeking assistance from the public regarding a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 3 along Amalinda Road near the Boka Tobacco Auction Floor. A haulage truck driver struck a man and failed to stop following the accident.In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), authorities reported that the victim sustained a broken leg and was subsequently referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical treatment.The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and report to any local police station. This appeal highlights the importance of community involvement in aiding investigations and ensuring that those responsible for such accidents are held accountable.Residents are encouraged to provide any details that may assist in the ongoing investigation as police work to bring the driver to justice.