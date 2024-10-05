Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has claimed the councillor seat for Ward 15 in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, following a decisive victory on Saturday.Zanu-PF candidate Cde Sifelani Dube emerged victorious, garnering a total of 516 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Sanele Ndlovu, who received 48 votes, and CCC's Victor Phiri, who polled 40 votes.The election result underscores Zanu-PF's continued influence in the region and reflects the party's efforts to strengthen its local governance structures. The win is seen as a boost for the party ahead of future electoral contests.