Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left fuming yesterday after his key player, captain Godknows Murwira, was barred from participating in the highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby against bitter rivals Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium. The game, which CAPS United won 2-1, was overshadowed by Chitembwe's frustration at the decision made by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and national team coach Michael Nees.

Murwira, one of the few locally-based players called up by Nees for Zimbabwe's upcoming back-to-back 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Namibia in South Africa, was not allowed to feature in the derby, as he was required to report to camp. Ironically, Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai, who was also called up, suffered the same fate and missed the match. However, Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, another Warriors squad member, was allowed to play.

Chitembwe expressed his outrage at what he felt was an inconsistency in the treatment of local players, particularly when international stars were permitted to play for their clubs before joining their respective national teams.

"I don't mind what people think of what I say, but I'm extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows. He is our important player, he is our captain, and for that matter, we need him in important matches. This game was important for us, but if some clown somewhere thinks he can make decisions on behalf of a team that I coach, it's very unfortunate," Chitembwe said.

He further highlighted that players like Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi, who plays for Stade de Reims in France, were allowed to play for their club teams over the weekend. Munetsi even scored in his side's match, which concluded just after the Harare Derby.

Chitembwe also pointed out that Khama Billiat, who netted for Yadah Stars on Saturday in his pursuit of the Golden Boot, and Walter Musona, who played in Simba Bhora's victory over Chicken Inn, were allowed to participate in their respective matches. Additionally, Jordan Zemura featured for his club, and Cameroon's Andre Onana played for Manchester United, despite their involvement in AFCON qualifiers.

"Look at (Cameroon goalkeeper) Andre Onana; they are participating in the same competition that Zimbabwe is, but he played today for his club, Manchester United. Khama Billiat played yesterday. Jordan Zemura played. They all played. But someone thinks they can change the rules for us. This is not the first time our national team has participated in these competitions."

Chitembwe expressed his frustration with ZIFA and the perceived double standards in the treatment of players under different coaches. He referenced a time when local coaches, such as Jairos Tapera, were denied the release of players by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), despite being within the rules.

"People now tend to listen to an expat coach more than they listen to fellow Africans. We don't need those things in our football. We don't want someone who comes in and thinks he is a big elephant in the room," he added.

Chitembwe also revealed that players had been threatened with exclusion from future national team call-ups if they did not heed the current summons, calling it "clowning" and accusing authorities of grandstanding.

As Zimbabwe prepares for their AFCON qualifiers against Namibia, the controversy over player availability could create further tension between local clubs and the national football authorities.

Source - The Herald
