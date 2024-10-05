Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Highlanders  2 - 0 ZPC Kariba
Highlanders produced a superb first-half display to secure a 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at a subdued Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. Despite the team's strong performance, the match was played in front of a significantly smaller crowd than usual, with only around 2,000 fans in attendance.

The normally vibrant Barbourfields, which has been a fortress for Highlanders since the 1990s, was largely empty as many fans chose to stay home or attend a fundraising braai event at the Highlanders Clubhouse. On a typical day, a much larger crowd would have gathered, even for a training session, but recent times have seen changes in attendance patterns.

However, the sparse turnout did little to dampen the players' spirits. Highlanders got off to a flying start, taking the lead just three minutes into the game. Striker Lynoth Chikuhwa confidently converted from the penalty spot after ZPC Kariba's Never Rauzhi was fouled inside the box. Referee Allan Bhasvi did not hesitate in awarding the penalty, and Chikuhwa's goal brought him level with Khama Billiat and William Manondo on 12 goals for the season, putting him among the league's top scorers.

Highlanders continued to dominate, doubling their advantage in the 37th minute when McKinnon Mushore pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted it home from close range. The early two-goal lead proved decisive as Bosso moved up to third on the league table with 44 points, while ZPC Kariba remained in 12th with 34 points.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was pleased with the result but felt his side could have been more clinical.

"It was a positive result for us. It helped us get into a better position. We had several chances in the first half and I thought we could have buried this game with the chances we created, but it's not easy playing a team like ZPC Kariba, given they have conceded fewer goals this season," Kaindu said.

ZPC Kariba coach Newton Chitehwe, though disappointed, felt his side could have salvaged something from the match.

"We created good chances in their box which we could not convert. I think we conceded two goals from defensive blunders. The introduction of our youngsters in the second half helped us get into the game. It's disappointing that the trusted guys did not deliver. However, I am confident we will survive relegation," said Chitehwe.

Highlanders dominated much of the first half, with Rauzhi a constant threat to the ZPC Kariba defense. After 33 minutes, he dribbled past several defenders but fired wide. Just before halftime, he found himself through on goal again, but his shot from close range was easily dealt with by the goalkeeper.

In the second half, ZPC Kariba put up a better fight, but the damage had already been done. Highlanders had further chances to extend their lead, with Andrew Mbeba's free-kick flying over the bar after 68 minutes and Gillian Nyathi's long-range shot missing the target soon after.

Despite the low turnout, Highlanders fans will be encouraged by the result, as their team continues to push for a strong finish in the league.

Teams:

Highlanders: R Pitisi, A Mbeba, T Dube, A Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, M Mushore, L Chikuhwa (M Ncube 80'), McKinnon Mushore, B Ncube (N Ndlovu 63'), G Nyathi, Never Rauzhi

ZPC Kariba: T Munditi, K Madima, N Gurende, B Makuture, C Dzingai, C Muleya, B Zuberi (I Sibelo 46'), C Munyanyi, L Murape, S Ngala (T Makaripe 46')


Source - The Herald
