Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hwange 2 - 2 FC PlatinumRelegation-threatened Hwange displayed immense fighting spirit as they came from behind to secure a crucial 2-2 draw with former champions FC Platinum at the Colliery Stadium yesterday. The coalminers, battling to avoid the drop from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, staged an impressive comeback to keep their hopes alive for the 2025 season.The match seemed destined for disaster for Hwange when FC Platinum took an early lead just three minutes into the game. Midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga capitalized on defensive lapses from the home side, scoring from inside the box with a seemingly harmless shot that beat goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.FC Platinum continued to dominate the early stages, and they nearly doubled their lead five minutes later when Devine Mhindirira found himself with space inside Hwange's box. However, his weak shot was easily saved by Mawaya. The coalminers struggled to gain a foothold in the game, only managing their first real chance in the 15th minute when Marcelline Mlilo fired over the bar from a promising Prosper Mathe cross.FC Platinum's slick passing football paid off again in the 26th minute when Panashe Mutimbanyoka slotted home from close range, leaving Hwange fans in shock as the visitors extended their lead to 2-0. The situation appeared grim for Chipangano as they faced the prospect of another defeat in their relegation fight.But the coalminers refused to give in. They began to mount pressure on FC Platinum, led by their standout player, Prosper Mathe. Hwange's revival began in the 30th minute when veteran striker Dominic Chungwa outpaced FC Platinum defender Mbongeni Ndlovu on a counter-attack and blasted the ball past a helpless Wallace Magalane to reduce the deficit.The home side's resurgence continued, and their persistence was rewarded five minutes before halftime. In a moment of chaos, Magalane's clearance under pressure rebounded off Hwange's speedster Shepard Gadzikwa and into the net, much to the delight of the Hwange faithful. The equalizer breathed new life into the coalminers as they went into the break on level terms.The second half saw both teams fighting hard, with Hwange pushing for the winning goal and FC Platinum trying to regain control. Substitute Mongameli Tshuma nearly completed the comeback for Hwange in the 60th minute, but his effort hit the left upright with Magalane beaten.Hwange had a golden chance to snatch all three points in the dying minutes when Chungwa found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. However, the striker hesitated, attempting to dribble past a defender before losing possession, much to the frustration of the home fans.The result leaves Hwange with 28 points and just six matches left to secure their survival. They still face tough fixtures, including away games against ZPC Kariba, Ngezi Platinum, GreenFuel, and Bikita Minerals, while they will host Manica Diamonds and Highlanders at home.Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama was proud of his team's effort despite not taking all three points."Credit to the boys for the fight and character to claw back from two goals down. We had a bad start, but we worked on fixing the early mistakes, and with a bit of precision, we could have won the match. We will continue fighting to the end," Dhlakama said.FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was visibly frustrated after the match, as his side let slip a two-goal advantage. With FC Platinum being one of the few teams still capable of challenging Simba Bhora for the league title, the dropped points were a major setback."I am very disappointed with how we let in two soft goals. We dominated the match, and honestly, we could have done better than what we did today," Mapeza said.Despite the draw, Hwange's fighting spirit will give them hope as they continue their battle to avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.TEAMS:HWANGE: Takabva Mawaya; Gift Mbweti; Raymond Uchena; Kelly Shiyandindi; Ralyton Maphosa; (Mongameli Tshuma 37th min) Winston Mhango; Shepard Gadzikwa; Claivert Tshuma; Prosper Mathe (Remmington Masuku 77th min); Dominic Chungwa; Marcelline MliloFC PLATINUM: Wallace Magalane; Lawrence Mhlanga; Mbongeni Ndlovu; Rainsome Pavari; Hagiazo Magaya; Devine Mhindirira; Shepard Mhlanga (Kelvin Mangiza 46th min); Wilfred Muvirimi (Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya 88th min); Panashe Matimbanyoka; Jarrison Selemani (Davison Marowa 65th min); Oscar Bhebhe (Juan Mutudza 65th min)