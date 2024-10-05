Latest News Editor's Choice


CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos 1 - 2 CAPS United
CAPS United ended a five-year wait for Harare derby glory with a dramatic late comeback, defeating rivals Dynamos 2-1 in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown at Rufaro Stadium yesterday. The Green Machine staged a spirited fightback in the last 20 minutes to overturn a first-half deficit and secure a memorable victory.

Dynamos appeared to be on course for victory after Valentine Kadonzvo's 39th-minute strike put them ahead, but former DeMbare man Jayden Bakari and veteran Rodwell Chinyengetere delivered the telling blows, much to the anguish of the Glamour Boys.

CAPS United, who recently claimed a 3-2 win over Highlanders at the same venue, once again showed resilience to claim city bragging rights, marking their first derby victory since 2019.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was left frustrated by the loss, especially after watching Bakari—once a DeMbare player—score the equaliser that sparked CAPS United's revival. "It's a very painful defeat, and coming against our bitter rivals it leaves us with a sour taste in the mouth," Chigowe said.

Chigowe admitted that Bakari and fellow substitute Tendai Matindife unsettled his side, and the free-kick that led to Chinyengetere's winning goal left him bitter. "When you bring in an old boy to play against his former team, they always prove to be dangerous. You could see that Bakari had a point to prove," he added.

Dynamos had been the better side for much of the match, with winger Issa Sadiki looking dangerous early on. Kadonzvo gave them the lead just before halftime after latching onto a diagonal pass from Emmanuel Ziocha and calmly slotting the ball past CAPS United goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

DeMbare nearly doubled their lead shortly after the restart, but Reyners made a brilliant save to deny Donald Mudadi's powerful strike.

However, CAPS United refused to back down. Bakari levelled the score with 20 minutes remaining, capitalising on a mix-up between Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and defender Donald Dzvinyai. A miscommunication allowed Bakari to poke the ball home, as Dzvinyai's desperate slide only worsened the situation.

Minutes later, Chinyengetere completed the turnaround, heading in from a corner to send the Green Machine fans into a frenzy.

The victory moved CAPS United to sixth on the log with 41 points, while Dynamos slipped to ninth with 38 points. Both teams are well behind runaway leaders Simba Bhora, who remain in control of the title race.

Despite the win, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed disappointment over the absence of key defender Godknows Murwira, who, along with Dynamos' Emmanuel Jalai, had left earlier for international duty with the Warriors. "It was a strange arrangement by ZIFA," Chitembwe lamented.

For Dynamos, the defeat was hard to take, with Chigowe admitting the loss was especially painful given the bitter rivalry between the two teams.

Teams:

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Freddy Alick (A. Musiyiwa, 83rd min), Donald Dzvinyai, Frank Makarati, Kelvin Moyo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Valentine Kadonzvo (E. Chikona, 89th min), Tanaka Shandirwa (Paga, 83rd min), Emmanuel Ziocha, Donald Mudadi, Issa Sadiki (T. Magwaza, 76th min)

CAPS Utd: Ashley Reyners, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Brian Kadamanja, Innocent Zambezi, Phineas Bamusi (Matindife, 50th min, Kawondera, 89th min) Junior Bunjira, Emmanuel Joseph Mbollo (J. Bakari, 50th min), Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo

Source - The Herald

