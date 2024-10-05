Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has extended an invitation to Lesotho businesses and Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to explore the wide range of investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe, aligning with the Government's "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra. This call comes as the country continues its efforts to attract investment across all economic sectors in support of Vision 2030.The Vice President made these remarks following a successful three-day visit to Lesotho, which concluded yesterday. During the visit, he attended Basotho's bicentenary celebrations, which coincided with Lesotho's 58th Independence Day commemorations. Speaking after his visit, VP Mohadi highlighted the fruitful nature of his discussions with Lesotho's leadership and the importance of fostering strong bilateral ties between the two nations."I came here at the invitation of the Lesotho Government on behalf of President Mnangagwa to attend the bicentenary and independence day," said VP Mohadi. "We have always had very good bilateral relations with Lesotho and coordinated on many things, including the Joint Permanent Commissions and security training at our Defence University, where we host security officials from across SADC."The Vice President noted the longstanding trade relationship between Zimbabwe and Lesotho, which has often favored Zimbabwe. He also acknowledged the presence of numerous Zimbabwean professionals who have established businesses in Lesotho, further strengthening ties between the two countries.VP Mohadi encouraged businesses in Lesotho to invest in Zimbabwe, assuring them that the Government has created a conducive environment for safe investment and guaranteed the smooth remittance of profits back to Lesotho. "The Basotho are welcome to invest in Zimbabwe, and the Government is guaranteeing the safety of their investments," he said.As part of his visit, VP Mohadi also engaged with the Zimbabwean Diaspora in Lesotho, addressing their concerns, particularly regarding high permit processing costs and delays. He reassured Zimbabweans living abroad that these issues are being addressed through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, as well as Zimbabwe's Embassy in South Africa."We have met with our nationals here to appreciate their issues and challenges. As a Government, we are committed to the welfare of our people at home and abroad," he said. "I have already reassured them that we will look into the matters through our Mission in South Africa and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage."In addition to resolving these issues, VP Mohadi encouraged the Diaspora community to seize the investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe, urging them to contribute to the country's economic growth. He also emphasized the importance of skills transfer programs and continued collaboration between Zimbabwe and Lesotho, particularly in sectors that can boost employment and infrastructure development."We welcome investment from Lesotho, and we are currently engaging in many skills transfer programs where we are learning from each other. They are welcome to invest in many sectors in Zimbabwe, creating employment and contributing to infrastructure development," he added.VP Mohadi's visit to Lesotho, on behalf of President Mnangagwa, is part of ongoing efforts to promote regional cooperation and economic development within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).