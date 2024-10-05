'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has emphasized that Africa continues to feel the effects of its brutal colonial history, a legacy that still hinders its progress today. In a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava at the inaugural Africa Peace and Security Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa, the President called for renewed efforts to address the neo-colonial challenges the continent faces."As Africans, we remain cognisant of the experiences of the brutal colonial period and bemoan the neo-colonial effects which we continue to endure to this day," said President Mnangagwa. "We were robbed of our human and personal integrity; our vibrant African institutions were compromised or destroyed; our value and knowledge systems were either violently suppressed or deliberately undermined."The President highlighted that Africa's historical trauma is central to the root causes of many conflicts across the continent. He stressed the importance of an African Renaissance to address these challenges, calling for solutions that reflect Africa's unique circumstances.In his address at the dialogue, which was hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Mnangagwa also pointed to the array of contemporary security issues Africa is grappling with. These include unconstitutional changes of government, inter- and intra-state conflicts, climate change, the debt crisis, weak global governance, transnational organized crime, resource outflows, and terrorism."African governments are often blamed for weak political and economic institutions, yet evidence abounds that Africa has and continues to be deliberately made the theatre of political and military conflicts," he noted. "Proxy wars within the context of East-West rivalry and regime change agendas for easy access to Africa's strategic natural resources have characterized this period."President Mnangagwa expressed concern over the recent military coups in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region, with over ten attempts since 2020. He noted that these actions reflect former colonial powers' influence and the growing divide between civilian and military elites."The Sahel region has been a bedrock of instability since the fall of Libya in 2011," he said, adding that the jihadist insurgencies and terrorism afflicting the region remain unresolved. "The unconstitutional changes of government in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger were driven by the military's desire to rid themselves of what they saw as Western-controlled governments."The President explained that these countries formed a confederation in July 2024 as part of their fight against neo-colonialism, signaling a potential split within ECOWAS. The confederation has since turned to Russia for cooperation, severing ties with the West.On the conflict in Sudan, President Mnangagwa pointed out how external interference from Russia, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates has exacerbated the situation since the removal of President Omar Al Bashir in 2019. "The East-West rivalry is, once again, at play," he said, lamenting the millions displaced and the ongoing destruction.The President underscored the importance of forums like the Africa Peace and Security Dialogue in addressing the continent's challenges, linking these discussions to the wider goals of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.President Mnangagwa also reflected on the global context, noting that the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly had recognized the urgency of addressing evolving global peace and security challenges. "The ongoing conflicts and the carnage we witness every day are an affront to our collective efforts towards a peaceful and secure world."He commended the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for advancing African-led solutions to these issues, stressing that Africa must take charge of its own destiny. He also criticized the global military-industrial complex for perpetuating conflicts to sustain their business interests. "Unfortunately, wars and warfare are big business internationally," he said. "Our responses to the challenges we confront should be informed by this unfortunate fact."The three-day event in Johannesburg concluded with participation from political leaders, academics, and experts from across the continent. The dialogue aimed to explore pathways toward sustainable peace and security solutions for Africa.