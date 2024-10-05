Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC), in collaboration with private land developer Natwecraft Investments (Pvt) Limited, has successfully commissioned 141 high-density housing stands in Luveve North suburb, marking a crucial step towards alleviating the city's housing backlog. The project, launched yesterday, is part of a broader initiative to meet the housing demands of Bulawayo's growing population and promote sustainable urban development.The project is being rolled out in two phases, with the first phase now complete and the second phase expected to be concluded within two months. Speaking at the event, Acting Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, praised the public-private partnership for delivering high-quality housing solutions and improving living conditions for residents."We are always happy when we partner with private developers to commission housing stands, as they are a testament that the city's initiative of public-private partnerships in housing development is yielding good results," said Ndlovu. "The stands here have been serviced with basic social amenities such as water, sewer, roads, and public lighting in the form of tower lights, which will be installed soon."Ndlovu highlighted that the project had successfully serviced 141 stands out of a total of 453 and reiterated BCC's commitment to ensuring quality housing for all residents. He also emphasized the importance of green initiatives and innovative design technologies to enhance sustainability throughout the housing development process.He acknowledged that addressing Bulawayo's housing shortage requires a strong relationship with the financial sector, as it plays a vital role in economic growth. Ndlovu encouraged residents registered on the housing waiting list to take advantage of such developments, provided they meet the terms set by the development partner.Natwecraft Investments' chief executive, Mr. Nkululeko Moyo, reflected on the progress of the project, despite facing challenges such as rock formations requiring blasting and issues with sand poachers. The stands, which were launched nine months ago, start at 266 square meters and are priced at US$11,000.This housing project is part of BCC's broader goal to service 5,000 residential stands as it works to reduce Bulawayo's housing backlog, currently standing at 125,000. In 2022, BCC availed more than 1,600 stands citywide in an effort to tackle this issue.The city's housing backlog has been exacerbated in recent years by private developers abandoning projects, leaving BCC to complete them. This has led to conflicts between beneficiaries and the council, with demands for additional payments from residents to cover unfinished projects.The BCC's housing development strategy now involves entering into agreements with private developers who must fully service the stands before any payments are collected from buyers. This includes the installation of essential infrastructure such as water, sewer, and roads, as well as environmental impact assessments approved by the Environmental Management Agency.The latest housing development in Luveve North is expected to contribute significantly to Bulawayo's urban growth while addressing critical housing needs.