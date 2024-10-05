Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC), in collaboration with private land developer Natwecraft Investments (Pvt) Limited, has successfully commissioned 141 high-density housing stands in Luveve North suburb, marking a crucial step towards alleviating the city's housing backlog. The project, launched yesterday, is part of a broader initiative to meet the housing demands of Bulawayo's growing population and promote sustainable urban development.

The project is being rolled out in two phases, with the first phase now complete and the second phase expected to be concluded within two months. Speaking at the event, Acting Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, praised the public-private partnership for delivering high-quality housing solutions and improving living conditions for residents.

"We are always happy when we partner with private developers to commission housing stands, as they are a testament that the city's initiative of public-private partnerships in housing development is yielding good results," said Ndlovu. "The stands here have been serviced with basic social amenities such as water, sewer, roads, and public lighting in the form of tower lights, which will be installed soon."

Ndlovu highlighted that the project had successfully serviced 141 stands out of a total of 453 and reiterated BCC's commitment to ensuring quality housing for all residents. He also emphasized the importance of green initiatives and innovative design technologies to enhance sustainability throughout the housing development process.

He acknowledged that addressing Bulawayo's housing shortage requires a strong relationship with the financial sector, as it plays a vital role in economic growth. Ndlovu encouraged residents registered on the housing waiting list to take advantage of such developments, provided they meet the terms set by the development partner.

Natwecraft Investments' chief executive, Mr. Nkululeko Moyo, reflected on the progress of the project, despite facing challenges such as rock formations requiring blasting and issues with sand poachers. The stands, which were launched nine months ago, start at 266 square meters and are priced at US$11,000.

This housing project is part of BCC's broader goal to service 5,000 residential stands as it works to reduce Bulawayo's housing backlog, currently standing at 125,000. In 2022, BCC availed more than 1,600 stands citywide in an effort to tackle this issue.

The city's housing backlog has been exacerbated in recent years by private developers abandoning projects, leaving BCC to complete them. This has led to conflicts between beneficiaries and the council, with demands for additional payments from residents to cover unfinished projects.

The BCC's housing development strategy now involves entering into agreements with private developers who must fully service the stands before any payments are collected from buyers. This includes the installation of essential infrastructure such as water, sewer, and roads, as well as environmental impact assessments approved by the Environmental Management Agency.

The latest housing development in Luveve North is expected to contribute significantly to Bulawayo's urban growth while addressing critical housing needs.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Stand, #BCC, #Luveve

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

47 mins ago | 117 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

1 hr ago | 28 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

19 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

19 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

19 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Israel won't last long'

20 hrs ago | 2351 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

21 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

22 hrs ago | 1016 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

22 hrs ago | 384 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

22 hrs ago | 653 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

23 hrs ago | 672 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

23 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mutapa assets valued at US$16bn

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

USD salary rise, bonus for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Tshinga Dube burial this week

23 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso bombshell

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

05 Oct 2024 at 18:56hrs | 731 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

05 Oct 2024 at 18:53hrs | 1205 Views

Missing head found in Rushinga

05 Oct 2024 at 18:51hrs | 2118 Views