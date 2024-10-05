Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

News / National

by Staff reporter

Approximately 2,000 Highlanders supporters converged at the Highlanders Clubhouse yesterday for what they termed a "fundraiser" to support the club, which recently incurred a US$6,000 fine from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) due to crowd trouble at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva two weeks ago.The fundraiser coincided with the team's Castle Lager PSL match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium, where Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory, drawing around the same number of fans to the stadium. The mobilization for the fundraiser was primarily driven through social media platforms, urging fans to skip the match and contribute directly to the club's financial needs.Highlanders Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter chairperson, Nhlanhla Bango Dube, emphasized that the gathering was intended as a supportive initiative rather than a protest against the match. "With the team facing financial troubles, we decided to bring money directly to the club. It's not a boycott or anything like that, but just a fundraiser," he stated.Dube highlighted the importance of unity among fans to assist the club in overcoming its financial difficulties. "From what I saw today, I think this initiative is good. We need to unite as fans and assist the club. Who knows, maybe one day we will buy a bus with money from such initiatives," he added.The fundraising event showcases the dedication of Highlanders supporters to their team, especially in light of recent financial challenges. As the club navigates its way through these difficulties, the collective efforts of its fans provide a glimmer of hope for future stability and growth.