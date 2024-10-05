Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

Bulawayo paediatric therapist Dr. Precious Madzimbe has made headlines once again, representing Zimbabwe at the esteemed 2024 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders held in Philadelphia, USA. This congress, organized by the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS), attracted over 5,000 medical professionals globally and marks another significant achievement following her recent recognition as the only African representative at an international symposium in Italy.

As the sole participant from Zimbabwe, Dr. Madzimbe was immersed in a comprehensive program aimed at advancing clinical practices, scientific research, and patient care in neurology and movement disorders. "The congress was packed with sessions designed to foster knowledge sharing, from state-of-the-art lectures to skills workshops and teaching courses," she shared. Participants delved into critical topics such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and Huntington's disease, emphasizing the latest research and clinical advancements.

One of the highlights of the congress was the inclusion of video sessions that featured complex movement disorder cases analyzed by leading experts. Dr. Madzimbe noted that these discussions provided invaluable insights, enhancing diagnostic skills and promoting collaboration among clinicians, trainees, and researchers. "These exchanges are essential for nurturing the next generation of leaders in movement disorders research and treatment," she emphasized.

The event showcased new treatment options, including pharmacological interventions and innovative surgical techniques like deep brain stimulation, as well as non-pharmacological therapies such as physiotherapy and rehabilitation. Dr. Madzimbe expressed optimism that implementing these advancements could revolutionize Zimbabwe's medical landscape.

A key focus of the congress was inter-disciplinary collaboration, bringing together professionals from neurology, psychiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and neurobiology to share diverse perspectives on diagnosing and treating movement disorders. "The congress highlighted the global nature of movement disorder care, with participants from over 70 countries," Dr. Madzimbe explained. Special sessions were dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by healthcare professionals in low-resource settings, providing strategies to adapt the latest advancements to specific clinical environments.

Dr. Madzimbe took the opportunity to share Zimbabwe's experiences while forging valuable connections with international experts to enhance patient care in her home country. Additionally, the congress featured an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in medical technology, including neuro-imaging, genetic testing, and therapeutic devices.

"This was eye-opening, and I managed to share my own experiences from Zimbabwe while forging new relationships in the field," she said, expressing her hopes for advancing healthcare in Zimbabwe.

For Dr. Madzimbe, the congress represents not just an educational event but a vital platform for professionals to exchange ideas and form collaborations. "For many attendees, especially from low and middle-income countries, this congress provides a crucial opportunity to learn from international leaders and bring back knowledge to enhance patient care in their home countries," she concluded.

