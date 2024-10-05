Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean lecturer based in South Africa, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, has filed a lawsuit against his employer, claiming he has been underpaid for the past six years. Originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North, Ncube moved to South Africa in October 2007 during Zimbabwe's severe inflation crisis, which he cites as the primary reason for his departure.Before relocating, Ncube worked as a secondary school teacher in Zimbabwe. He described the working conditions there as "far below reasonable expectations," noting that the environment was akin to "forced labour" where protesting against exploitation was treated as a crime. "We experienced hell, but abandoning my job in Zimbabwe was not easy due to the patriotism I have towards my community," he stated.Now a lecturer in the community education and training sector under South Africa's Department of Higher Education and Training, Ncube claims he is still underpaid. He alleges that his salary reflects diploma-level expertise despite holding two bachelor's degrees. "I am still struggling to get my money," he lamented.In South Africa, salary scales for educators range from R18,000 to R40,000, depending on qualifications and experience. Ncube expressed optimism about his legal battle, saying, "In South Africa, you can take the employer to court and possibly win the case." His current labor dispute is pending in court.Ncube is in South Africa on a Zimbabwe Exemption Permit, which he obtained through an asylum seeker permit—a process he describes as relatively straightforward due to political negotiations. The exact number of Zimbabweans living in South Africa, whether legally or illegally, is unclear, but estimates suggest that over one million reside there.The International Labour Organisation (ILO) highlights that labor migration within Africa is predominantly intra-regional, with about 80% of migrants being low-skilled workers. The ILO notes that many African migrants, including asylum seekers and forcibly displaced persons, often utilize similar migration routes, reflecting the complex dynamics of labor and migration across the continent.Ncube's case underscores ongoing issues of underpayment and exploitation that many skilled workers face in foreign countries, raising broader concerns about labor rights and protections for migrants in South Africa and beyond.