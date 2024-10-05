Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The quest for the revival of the Ndebele Kingship is becoming increasingly complicated as self-styled King Munhumutapa, born Timothy Chiminya, has stated that divisions among claimants to the throne will hinder progress. Recent years have seen multiple individuals, including Stanley Raphael Khumalo Tshuma, Peter Zwide Khumalo, Mcijwana Khumalo, and Bulelani Khumalo, vying for the kingship, creating a fragmented leadership landscape.

Historically, Mzilikazi Khumalo, the founding father and first king of the Ndebele State, established the kingdom after breaking away from King Shaka's rule around 1826. Following his death in September 1868, Lobengula succeeded him as king until his own death in 1894, marking the end of the formal Ndebele monarchy.

Despite various attempts to restore the Ndebele Kingship, the Zimbabwean government has maintained that the country does not recognize monarchies. Chiminya, who claims to have been reinstated as the paramount king by the High Court on September 30, 2022, is actively promoting his title. In March, he appointed Julius Chimbi Chigegwe as Chief Chirumanzu.

In a recent statement, Chiminya urged unity among the claimants to the Ndebele throne, emphasizing the need for collaboration and consultation regarding the way forward. "The way forward lies in Inkatho, a sacred ceremony to identify the rightful ruler," he stated. "You cannot conduct this ritual alone; seek the Rozvi (Munhumutapa) clan's assistance or mine, as a neutral spiritual leader, to help you. Only through Inkatho can one be spiritually chosen and recognized as a true Ndebele King."

Chiminya warned that the ongoing divisions could threaten national stability, calling on the Khumalo claimants to address their disputes urgently.

However, the Khumalo claimants have dismissed Chiminya's calls for consultation. "We do not have time for him; we do not want to waste our energy on what he said," stated Bulelani Khumalo's spokesperson, Bornman Khumalo. "The King is Bulelani Lobengula KaMzilikazi; that does not change. The rest will join us later."

Exiled former Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni also rejected Chiminya's authority, labeling the situation as "purely fiction." He questioned the government's role in the ongoing dispute, asking, "Will it continue to block its ears and not speak or resolve the issue?"

As the claimants continue to disagree, the revival of the Ndebele Kingship remains an elusive dream, caught in a web of rivalry and differing visions for leadership among its claimants.

Source - newsday

