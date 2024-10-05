Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo residents are voicing their concerns over safety in the city following a brazen daylight robbery at Ecobank last week, in which suspects allegedly made off with approximately US$4 million. The incident, which unfolded just a few kilometers from the Bulawayo Central Police Station, has raised alarms among locals who feel increasingly vulnerable to crime.

Witnesses reported that the robbery occurred in broad daylight, and the slow response from police has intensified fears regarding public safety. In light of the incident, Bulawayo's acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that the suspects are still at large. She noted that the robbery took place in an area where security cameras had not yet been installed by the police.

"The incident occurred where the cameras were not yet installed by the police," Msebele stated. "We urge the business community to install cameras and link them with the police for monitoring so that such incidents won't occur." She also reminded the public of the emergency numbers available to report such crimes.

Residents, however, are less than satisfied with the police's response to the robbery. Winos Dube, chairperson of the Bulawayo United Residents Association, emphasized the need for enhanced security measures in the city. "The law enforcers must tighten security and be more alert so that such incidents do not occur again. As residents, we have been shaken by the incident. The armed robbers are still on the run, and this makes us live in fear," he expressed.

Dube added that residents are not accustomed to such high-profile heists and are hopeful that police initiatives, such as the installation of security cameras throughout the city, will help prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Another resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, called for increased police patrols, improved surveillance, and better community engagement to enhance public safety. "We need to have emergency call centers for the police. In other countries, they have emergency lines like 911 in America. Why are there no such emergency lines in Zimbabwe?" the resident questioned.

"The Central Police Station is just two minutes away from the crime scene; if there was an emergency number, it would have enabled police to arrive on time," they added.

The call for greater security measures highlights a growing unease among Bulawayo residents, who are urging local authorities and law enforcement agencies to take proactive steps to ensure their safety in the wake of this shocking incident.

Source - newsday
