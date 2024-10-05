Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has emphasized the need for Zimbabwe's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their operations and productivity. Speaking at the official opening of the 14th edition of the SMEs International Expo 2024 in Harare, Mutsvangwa assured attendees of the government's commitment to facilitating this technological transition."We have introduced various initiatives and policies fostering innovation and providing SMEs with the necessary tools and resources," she stated. "And I'm happy because when I was there in the briefing room, I was told that you came up with a call to action, a policy planning action which you want to present to us. We will not stop until every Zimbabwean understands the need to support SMEs."Mutsvangwa also reiterated the government's dedication to improving the quality of Zimbabwean products for international markets, acknowledging the challenges SMEs face, such as limited access to affordable technology and a shortage of technical expertise. She emphasized that the government is poised to support the sector in overcoming these obstacles.Delight Makotose, the expo director, echoed Mutsvangwa's sentiments, advocating for a robust regulatory framework to ensure the ethical use of technology and data. He urged policymakers to engage in discussions about AI policies that promote inclusivity and accessibility across all sectors. "For AI to achieve its full economic potential, it must be accessible to companies of all sizes," he stated. "It's important for Zimbabwe as a country to prepare a law that is relevant, and we cannot afford to fall behind when it comes to procurement."The expo, themed "Accelerating Productivity with New Technologies and Artificial Intelligence," aimed to provide a strategic platform for small businesses and corporates to showcase their products and services. The event attracted exhibitors from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond, fostering networking and collaboration opportunities among participants.With calls for innovation and inclusivity in the adoption of AI, the expo signifies a crucial step towards enhancing the productivity of SMEs in Zimbabwe and positioning them competitively in the global market.