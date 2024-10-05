Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

For Butholezwe Nyathi, saving lives is more than just a career; it's a mission that transcends borders. At 45 years old, the Matabeleland South native's journey took a dramatic turn in 2003 when he left his nursing job in Zimbabwe due to political persecution and crossed into South Africa as an asylum seeker. Today, he stands as a proud theatre nurse and entrepreneur, owning two successful companies that not only contribute to the South African economy but also create jobs for locals.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Zimbabwe, Nyathi stated, "I was alleged to be one of the people who were sabotaging government by organizing a nurses' strike." He added, "I came to South Africa as an asylum seeker without a passport, and my case was presented to the police and immigration officials at the border. They allowed me to pass."

Upon arriving in South Africa, Nyathi faced significant challenges, initially working in construction to make ends meet. "From the theatre operating people, I was picking bricks and hot metals on rooftops or scraping floors," he recalled. Despite these hardships, he persevered and eventually returned to the healthcare sector, contributing significantly to the HIV and AIDS response.

Nyathi founded the African Development Consortium (ADC) in 2021 and has been actively involved in Gem-Meg Projects since 2014. Both organizations aim to provide development support and facilitate skill transfers among migrants. "I believe Africans can establish and run successful businesses that positively contribute to the socio-economy of the continent," he asserted.

His companies offer accredited health-related courses under South Africa's Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, helping migrants gain employment and facilitating the professional development of South Africans. "We also assist migrants in regularizing their stay in South Africa by advising them on various permits and visas," Nyathi added.

Nyathi's efforts have not gone unnoticed; he has received Refugee Status, allowing him to live and work legally in South Africa. Despite the challenges he faced, including a canceled permit that prevented him from practicing nursing for a time, Nyathi's commitment to his profession and community has remained steadfast.

"I believe we are in a serious fight. We need to fight anything that perpetuates social and economic ills. As Africans, let's unite and build the Africa we want," he stated passionately.

Nyathi is not alone in his experiences. Nomagugu Khumalo, 52, another migrant nurse, also left Zimbabwe during its turbulent political and economic crisis. She echoes Nyathi's sentiments about the benefits that South Africa has provided to her professional growth. "The South African citizens and authorities should stop viewing migrants only as beneficiaries in their countries," Khumalo urged.

Having trained as a registered general nurse in Zimbabwe, Khumalo migrated to South Africa in 2008. She faced challenges adapting to advanced medical technology in her new environment but has since thrived, working in the Intensive Care Unit and gaining invaluable experience.

Khumalo has also established the Gukurahundi Genocide Survivors 4 Justice organization, advocating for the recognition and redress of post-independence atrocities in Zimbabwe. "It links with other non-profit organizations in raising awareness on the Gukurahundi genocide," she explained.

Gabriel Shumba, a legal director at Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy, highlighted the opportunities available for foreigners looking to establish businesses in South Africa, noting that the process of registering a company is efficient. However, he pointed out that obtaining a business visa can be challenging.

The South African government is also working on reforms to better accommodate migrants, with a new White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection aimed at overhauling the migration system to recognize migrants from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The mass exodus of healthcare professionals from Zimbabwe has created a significant impact, with South Africa, the UK, and Canada being major beneficiaries. According to Zimbabwe's Health Service Board, over 2,200 medical personnel, including 900 nurses, left their positions in 2021 alone, underscoring the urgent need for structural changes in Zimbabwe's healthcare system.

As Nyathi and Khumalo continue their work in South Africa, their stories serve as powerful reminders of the resilience and contributions of migrants in their host countries, while also shining a light on the challenges and realities faced by those who leave home in search of a better life.

