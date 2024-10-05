Gurira in US$77,000 scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simbarashe Oswald Gurira, a 38-year-old official from the Ministry of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, appeared in the Harare magistrate's court last Friday, facing serious allegations of abuse of duty involving US$77,000. Gurira, who resides in Unit C, Seke, Chitungwiza, is accused of exploiting his position to facilitate fraudulent land transactions.Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Gurira out of custody until October 31, pending the completion of investigations into the case.The State, represented by prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleges that in 2018, an informant engaged with another official from the Lands Ministry, identified only as Muwondori, seeking guidance on acquiring residential stands for resale. Muwondori subsequently introduced the informant to Gurira, who purportedly offered to facilitate the sale of residential stands.According to court documents, Gurira claimed to have residential stands in Chiredzi available for sale. To reinforce his claims, he and an accomplice, Everisto Nyamadzawo - who has already been arrested and brought before the courts - presented a lease agreement to convince the informant that they were authorized to allocate the stands.Gurira allegedly provided the informant with a list of 18 stand numbers via WhatsApp, prompting her to verify their status with the Chiredzi Town Council. Upon inquiry, the council revealed that the stands were classified as vacant commonage and belonged to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry.Following this revelation, the informant communicated the findings back to Gurira and subsequently supplied customer details, along with the funds collected from the sale of the stands. The stands were priced at US$3,500 for high-density plots and US$7,000 for low-density plots. Ultimately, the informant sold 14 high-density and four low-density residential stands, generating approximately US$77,000.Reports indicate that the informant met with Gurira and Nyamadzawo in Harare on three separate occasions to finalize payments. However, the fraudulent activity came to light amid a dispute involving a stand between two individuals, Solomon Muchebve and another party. This dispute prompted a report to the police, leading to Gurira's arrest.As investigations continue, the case has raised concerns regarding corruption within government ministries and the misuse of official positions for personal gain. The community and stakeholders will be watching closely as the legal process unfolds in the coming weeks.