Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Simbarashe Oswald Gurira, a 38-year-old official from the Ministry of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, appeared in the Harare magistrate's court last Friday, facing serious allegations of abuse of duty involving US$77,000. Gurira, who resides in Unit C, Seke, Chitungwiza, is accused of exploiting his position to facilitate fraudulent land transactions.

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Gurira out of custody until October 31, pending the completion of investigations into the case.

The State, represented by prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleges that in 2018, an informant engaged with another official from the Lands Ministry, identified only as Muwondori, seeking guidance on acquiring residential stands for resale. Muwondori subsequently introduced the informant to Gurira, who purportedly offered to facilitate the sale of residential stands.

According to court documents, Gurira claimed to have residential stands in Chiredzi available for sale. To reinforce his claims, he and an accomplice, Everisto Nyamadzawo - who has already been arrested and brought before the courts - presented a lease agreement to convince the informant that they were authorized to allocate the stands.

Gurira allegedly provided the informant with a list of 18 stand numbers via WhatsApp, prompting her to verify their status with the Chiredzi Town Council. Upon inquiry, the council revealed that the stands were classified as vacant commonage and belonged to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry.

Following this revelation, the informant communicated the findings back to Gurira and subsequently supplied customer details, along with the funds collected from the sale of the stands. The stands were priced at US$3,500 for high-density plots and US$7,000 for low-density plots. Ultimately, the informant sold 14 high-density and four low-density residential stands, generating approximately US$77,000.

Reports indicate that the informant met with Gurira and Nyamadzawo in Harare on three separate occasions to finalize payments. However, the fraudulent activity came to light amid a dispute involving a stand between two individuals, Solomon Muchebve and another party. This dispute prompted a report to the police, leading to Gurira's arrest.

As investigations continue, the case has raised concerns regarding corruption within government ministries and the misuse of official positions for personal gain. The community and stakeholders will be watching closely as the legal process unfolds in the coming weeks.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gurira, #Scam, #Court

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

47 mins ago | 117 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

1 hr ago | 43 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

1 hr ago | 28 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

19 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

19 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

19 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Israel won't last long'

20 hrs ago | 2351 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

21 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

22 hrs ago | 1016 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

22 hrs ago | 384 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

22 hrs ago | 653 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

23 hrs ago | 672 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

23 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mutapa assets valued at US$16bn

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

USD salary rise, bonus for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Tshinga Dube burial this week

23 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso bombshell

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

05 Oct 2024 at 18:56hrs | 731 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

05 Oct 2024 at 18:53hrs | 1205 Views

Missing head found in Rushinga

05 Oct 2024 at 18:51hrs | 2118 Views