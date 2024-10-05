Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Experts have identified unethical practices and insufficient corporate governance structures as significant contributors to Zimbabwe's underdevelopment. This observation was made during the inaugural Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Sustainability Conference held in Nyanga last week, where calls for improved ethical behavior within organizations were echoed.

William Mandisodza, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz), emphasized that leaders must enhance ethical habits and corporate governance to promote ESG development. The conference, themed "Driving Sustainable Integration of ESG Practices in Zimbabwe," was jointly organized by the Institute for Sustainability Africa, Icaz, and the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ).

"The tone starts at the top, and the behaviors demonstrated by leaders can perpetuate a culture of unethical behavior," Mandisodza remarked. He stressed the necessity for leaders to model ethical conduct, which would encourage subordinates to adopt similar practices, ultimately fostering sustainable development.

Mandisodza illustrated his point by highlighting the negative impact of unethical behavior among leaders, such as submitting fraudulent expense claims. "If leaders violate policies, they set a poor example for their teams, which may lead to a culture of non-compliance," he noted. He encouraged corporate leaders to take ownership of their actions, stating, "Creating an ethical environment starts with one's behavior. All is not lost; we can still recover and cultivate ethical conduct at all levels."

The IoDZ further reinforced the significance of ethical leadership, emphasizing that it cultivates a culture of accountability and retention among employees. "Leaders who practice ethics can influence employee behavior and shape a positive corporate culture," the IoDZ stated.

The institute urged leaders to apply ESG principles within their communities, advocating for responsible resource management and infrastructure development to enhance local livelihoods. The IoDZ criticized leaders for exploiting resources while neglecting the communities they operate in, calling such practices unethical.

"In Australia, obtaining a concession requires a development plan that includes infrastructure such as roads and schools. Why aren't we doing the same for our own mines?" questioned the IoDZ. They pointed to the lithium mines in Matabeleland, noting that children in the area still learn under trees while nearby mines operate profitably, highlighting the urgent need for change.

The conference underscored a collective commitment among participants to promote ethical practices within organizations, aiming to reshape Zimbabwe's corporate landscape and ultimately contribute to the nation's development.

Source - newsday

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

46 mins ago | 117 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

1 hr ago | 91 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

1 hr ago | 43 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

1 hr ago | 28 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

19 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

19 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

19 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Israel won't last long'

20 hrs ago | 2351 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

21 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

22 hrs ago | 1016 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

22 hrs ago | 384 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

22 hrs ago | 653 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

23 hrs ago | 672 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

23 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

23 hrs ago | 383 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mutapa assets valued at US$16bn

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

USD salary rise, bonus for Zimbabwe civil servants

23 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Tshinga Dube burial this week

23 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso bombshell

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

NEPOTISM: Mliswa-Chikoka appointed to ZimParks board

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

3 men fatally assaults rival suitor over woman

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

05 Oct 2024 at 18:56hrs | 731 Views

Traditional healer (23) kills herbalist (67)

05 Oct 2024 at 18:53hrs | 1205 Views

Missing head found in Rushinga

05 Oct 2024 at 18:51hrs | 2118 Views