Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe unveils young squad for T20 World Cup Regional QualifiersZimbabwe has announced an exciting 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifiers, set to take place in Kenya this month. The lineup features the uncapped duo of all-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa and fast bowler Tinotenda Maposa, marking a significant step in the team's youth-centric strategy as they aim for a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup.The selection process has also seen the return of fast bowler Trevor Gwandu, with 11 players retained from the squad that faced India in July. Zimbabwe enters the qualifiers under the guidance of new head coach Justin Sammons, boasting a youthful average squad age of 26.The team will be captained by the experienced Sikandar Raza, who brings leadership and skill to a squad that includes emerging talents. The qualifiers will feature six teams, including Gambia, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, and the Seychelles. The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the regional final, where they will compete against Namibia and Uganda for a coveted place in the main event.Tashinga Musekiwa, 24, has made a name for himself with a total of 21 T20 matches, complemented by one first-class game and 29 one-dayers with Mid West Rhinos. His T20 high score is an unbeaten 38, and his best bowling figures stand at 3 for 24, contributing to a total of 10 wickets. Musekiwa recently showcased his talent with an impressive performance for Zimbabwe Emerging against the South Africa Emerging side, scoring an unbeaten 51 in one of the matches.On the other hand, 21-year-old Tinotenda Maposa has shown promise in first-class cricket, taking 14 wickets across five matches. While he is yet to play white-ball cricket domestically, his recent performance in the Logan Cup saw him secure 12 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.David Mutendera, the convener of selectors, expressed confidence in the young squad's potential to succeed in Kenya. "We have picked a young squad that is good enough to make us qualify, and I am confident they will deliver," he stated. He emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent with the future in mind, citing the successful performances against Bangladesh and India in recent series as indicators of the team's capabilities.Trevor Gwandu returns to the squad after last representing Zimbabwe in December 2023 against Ireland at home. He has since played in the domestic T20 competition for Southern Rocks and contributed to Zimbabwe Emerging's success in the African Games in Accra, Ghana.With a fresh blend of experience and youth, Zimbabwe's cricket team is poised for an exciting challenge in the T20 World Cup regional qualifiers, aiming to secure their place in the 2026 tournament.Zimbabwe squadSikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu.