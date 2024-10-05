9-year-old raped during extra lessons

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly raped a nine-year-old student who had come for extra lessons at his house.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednigo Ncube confirmed the incident.Ncube said in the noon of September 28, the minor and her friend went to the accused person's house for extra lessons.The man summoned the girl to his bedroom under the guise of providing extra private lessons.Inside the room, the man allegedly took off her clothes while threatening to assault her if she screamed or made any noise."He then laid her on the bed and raped her twice without protection," Ncube said."After the rape, the man went on to take some pictures of the girl in her nudity before ordering her to go back to the sitting room where her friend was seated. Later on, the girl returned to her house and did not tell anyone of the incident."The following day, the girl's mother was alerted of the nudes that she received from an unknown number. She then interrogated her daughter who then revealed the sexual assault.