Chinhoyi's Varsity Heights bowls over Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the government's dedication to creating an inclusive learning environment that meets the diverse needs of students across Zimbabwe. His remarks came during the commissioning of the Varsity Heights student accommodation at the Chinhoyi University of Technology, where he highlighted the urgent demand for improved student housing at tertiary institutions.The construction of the student accommodation facility, valued at US$8.8 million, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Public Service Pension Fund and several key stakeholders, including First Mutual Life, First Mutual Health, Deloitte's Pension Fund, First Mutual Properties, Nicoz Diamond Insurance, and the Local Authorities Pension Fund. According to Vincent Hungwe, chairperson of the Public Service Commission, the Public Service Pension Fund holds an 80.33% stake in the project.Designed to house 384 students, the facility boasts modern amenities such as comprehensive security, fibre-linked Wi-Fi, a gym, and various student-centered features.Mnangagwa emphasized the significance of a knowledge-driven economy rooted in innovation, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). He stated, "The student accommodation facility demonstrates our commitment to improving the welfare of our learners and their academic experience, as well as life on campus."The President noted that the new residences would foster a conducive learning environment that promotes academic success, discipline, and responsible citizenship. The architectural design includes spaces for extracurricular activities, enhancing recreation and additional study opportunities, as well as facilities that support the spiritual and emotional well-being of students.Furthermore, he highlighted the integration of renewable energy and the presence of green spaces as part of the government's initiative to exercise good stewardship over the environment. "The quality of work confirms that we have the requisite skills and resources needed to build, modernize, and industrialize our great country, Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.He also assured that the government is committed to ensuring value for money in all projects, underlining the importance of monitoring and evaluation throughout project cycles. The reconfigured Public Service Pension Fund, he noted, has become a profitable investment vehicle that should yield increased returns for pensioners as its investment portfolio expands."I challenge the Fund to think outside the box and roll out other projects, investments, and partnerships that will further stimulate production and productivity in various sectors of the economy, including the commercialization of new innovations emerging from our institutions of higher learning," he stated.In a push for rural development, Mnangagwa directed the Fund to develop commercial properties nationwide, including at district and ward levels, to accelerate rural industrialization and modernization efforts.With these initiatives, the government aims to foster a more robust educational ecosystem that not only addresses current challenges but also paves the way for future generations of learners in Zimbabwe.