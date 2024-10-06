Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe faces cyber threats

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Over the past three years, Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant increase in organized cybercrime, characterized by a rise in online scams, business email compromises, and investment fraud, including malware and ransomware attacks. This alarming trend was highlighted by Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuti, during the launch of the National Cyber Security Awareness campaign in Harare last week.

The month-long campaign aims to enhance cyber security awareness across the nation, targeting not only urban centers like Harare but also less metropolitan areas where the need for cyber security may be underestimated. Phuti emphasized that complacency among individuals poses the biggest threat to cyber security, noting that many people fail to recognize the potential dangers present in the digital landscape.

"The programme will extend throughout Zimbabwe, reaching areas where the concerns regarding cyber security may not be as pronounced," he stated. "Cyber security is not just about protecting devices; it's about safeguarding individuals and communities in an increasingly complex digital environment."

Phuti provided stark statistics to underscore the severity of the issue, revealing that over 80% of reported security incidents stemmed from phishing attacks. This statistic highlights the vulnerabilities that persist even within well-guarded systems, stressing the need for heightened awareness and vigilance.

Additionally, he mentioned that the average cost of stolen data reached a staggering US$4.35 million, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive cyber security strategies to protect against such threats.

"The challenges we face in cyber security are not just technical but also societal," he added, calling for collective action from the government, businesses, and individuals to create a robust defense against cyber threats. Phuti advocated for public-private partnerships, emphasizing their crucial role in developing innovative solutions that can adapt to the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Moreover, he highlighted the importance of investing in education and training as fundamental components in building a resilient cyber security framework. "By equipping our citizens with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can empower them to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly," Phuti concluded.

As Zimbabwe intensifies its efforts to combat cybercrime, the National Cyber Security Awareness campaign serves as a critical step towards creating a safer digital environment for all citizens.

