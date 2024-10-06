Latest News Editor's Choice


Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere, the owner of CAPS United and Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Murehwa West, has drawn comparisons to the infamous former PSL Secretary General Leslie Gwindi. Gwindi was notorious for his controversial decisions regarding player eligibility, such as denying Highlanders players Zenzo Moyo and Dazy Kapenya from playing in crucial matches due to yellow card accumulation. Jere's increasing influence in the league has raised concerns among Highlanders supporters, who feel that he, too, may be exerting undue pressure on league operations to their detriment.

In an unprecedented move, supporters of Bulawayo giants Highlanders Football Club boycotted their team's 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday, expressing their outrage against local football authorities. The protest was primarily directed at what they allege to be unfair treatment and corruption in the recently concluded Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

The boycott comes on the heels of Highlanders' controversial exit from the Chibuku tournament, where they were eliminated following a disputed penalty awarded to their opponents, Simba Bhora. Highlanders walked off the pitch during the penalty shootout, claiming the foul leading to the penalty occurred outside the box. The PSL subsequently awarded the match to Simba Bhora, which Highlanders officials have denounced as a rigged outcome stemming from favoritism and corruption within the league.

In addition to the match outcome, Highlanders faced a hefty fine of US$6,000 for abandoning the match, further fueling the supporters' anger. They argue that the penalty is indicative of systemic bias against their club and claim that the treatment they received was unjust and heavy-handed.

In a show of solidarity with their team, Highlanders supporters opted to gather at the Bosso Club House rather than attend the match. They plan to raise the US$6,000 fine through music, food, and drinks, sending a clear message that they refuse to subsidize what they view as corruption within the PSL, particularly under the leadership of CEO Kennedy Ndebele, a former Highlanders official.

Attempts to reach Ndebele for comment were unsuccessful. However, Highlanders' officials and supporters are adamant that the PSL's actions are driven by personal vendettas against their club, perpetuating a cycle of mistrust and animosity towards the league's governance.

As the fallout from the boycott continues, it remains to be seen how this unprecedented action will impact the relationship between Highlanders FC, its supporters, and the PSL moving forward.

