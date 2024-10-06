Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

by Simbarashe Sithole
53 mins ago | Views
One person died and three others were injured when a Honda Fit they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning along Glendale - Bindura road on Saturday morning.

Witnesses said the car is from Mvurwi and the injured were rushed to Bindura Hospital.

"The vehicle belongs to Obbie Chanda a Mvurwi resident the four were coming from Glendale one female passenger died on the spot while the other three were rushed to Bindura hospital," said Hamu Dirwai.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

28 mins ago | 56 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

28 mins ago | 56 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

30 mins ago | 44 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

34 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

35 mins ago | 49 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

48 mins ago | 45 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

51 mins ago | 49 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

1 hr ago | 82 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

23 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

23 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

23 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

23 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Israel won't last long'

23 hrs ago | 2698 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

06 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 1760 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

06 Oct 2024 at 11:45hrs | 1209 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

06 Oct 2024 at 11:13hrs | 1130 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

06 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 407 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

06 Oct 2024 at 10:44hrs | 765 Views

Churches ready to complement religious tourism

06 Oct 2024 at 10:34hrs | 250 Views

Pro-Mnangagwa war veterans faction to host congress

06 Oct 2024 at 10:15hrs | 734 Views

Harare council can't account for US$100m

06 Oct 2024 at 10:13hrs | 341 Views

Council boss in witchcraft storm

06 Oct 2024 at 10:13hrs | 505 Views

Bulawayo water shedding increased

06 Oct 2024 at 10:04hrs | 176 Views

Tshinga Dube: A legacy of courage, resilience

06 Oct 2024 at 10:04hrs | 173 Views

Christopher Dube pushes for one more year in office

06 Oct 2024 at 10:03hrs | 455 Views

Man arrested for selling fake driver's licence

06 Oct 2024 at 10:02hrs | 222 Views