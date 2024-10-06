Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

One person died and three others were injured when a Honda Fit they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning along Glendale - Bindura road on Saturday morning.Witnesses said the car is from Mvurwi and the injured were rushed to Bindura Hospital."The vehicle belongs to Obbie Chanda a Mvurwi resident the four were coming from Glendale one female passenger died on the spot while the other three were rushed to Bindura hospital," said Hamu Dirwai.