Honda Fit kills one, injures 3
One person died and three others were injured when a Honda Fit they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning along Glendale - Bindura road on Saturday morning.
Witnesses said the car is from Mvurwi and the injured were rushed to Bindura Hospital.
"The vehicle belongs to Obbie Chanda a Mvurwi resident the four were coming from Glendale one female passenger died on the spot while the other three were rushed to Bindura hospital," said Hamu Dirwai.
Source - Byo24News