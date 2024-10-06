Menstrual cycle saves university student

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Bindura-based university student was lucky to be gang raped after the suspects found her on her monthly periods.The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrates courts on Friday where Iyeni Njanji and Taurai Chikwata appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano on attempted rape and robbery charges.The duo was slapped with a combined 40-year jail term.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that sometime in December the duo pounced on a house in Bindura where students live and they ransacked the house and robbed cellphones, laptops groceries and money.Armed with a pistol and iron bar they force-marched two female students one was a juvenile and they left the juvenile saying she is too young.The duo intended to rape one student whom they stripped and found out that she was on her monthly period before caressing and kissing her.The duo were sold by a mobile phone which they sold in September this year which led the police to track them and arrest them.The complainants positively identified them.