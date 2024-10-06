Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club supporters raised more than US$7,000 during their "Day of Rage" protest on Sunday, where they stayed away from their team’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium.

In a show of defiance against what they say is corruption and unfair treatment by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and referees, fans opted to gather at the Highlanders Club House instead of attending the match. Supporters bought match tickets and spent the day at the club's venue, raising funds in protest.



The boycott was sparked by a series of grievances, most notably the controversial quarter-final match of the Chibuku Super Cup, where Highlanders walked off the pitch in protest after Simba Bhora was awarded a last-minute penalty, which Bosso fans believe was given under dubious circumstances. Highlanders were fined US$6,000 for the walk-off, and fans saw Sunday’s action as both a protest and a fundraising initiative to cover the fine.

Bosso fans decided to raise money by purchasing tickets and contributing through various activities at the Club House, which included food, drinks, and entertainment. Their collective effort resulted in over US$7,000 being raised, surpassing the amount needed to pay the fine.

This protest highlights the growing frustration among Highlanders fans, who accuse the PSL and referees of bias and corruption. Their decision to stay away from the stadium while supporting the club in other ways sent a clear message to football authorities, as the stadium was noticeably empty during the 2-0 win over ZPC Kariba.

While Highlanders secured the victory, the absence of their loyal supporters from the stands reflected the deepening rift between the club’s fan base and football governing bodies. The successful fundraising effort showcased the unity and determination of Bosso supporters in the face of perceived injustice.

The PSL and football authorities have yet to comment on the protest or the accusations of corruption.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #Bosso, #Protest, #Boycott

Comments

