Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi was on Monday summoned to Luthuli House to answer to national officials about his negative public remarks regarding the government of national unity (GNU).The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on alliance partners to close ranks and defend Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Panyaza Lesufi from what it calls the Democratic Alliance's (DA) demand for action against him.Lesufi and the DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille have been at odds over the removal of Cilliers Brink from the position of Tshwane mayor.Lesufi has told Zille that she will not be allowed to dictate terms to the ANC.SACP General-Secretary Solly Mapaila says they will not tolerate what he terms the DA's interference in alliance politics.Mapaila says, "One thing that also irritates me is that we then allow Helen Zille to start interfering in the affairs of the alliance. Insult our comrades and call on the president to take action against so and so."He says, "They are saying take action Panyaza Lesufi, why should Panyaza be punished because of the instructions of the DA? We want to say as the SACP, we are monitoring this matter very intently and carefully. Dare touch that comrade on the basis of instructions from the DA. What audacity does the DA have, if our leaders are opening the gaps and space for her to come in and create divisions we will never accept that."