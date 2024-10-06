EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced plans to refer Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee for allegedly lying about the appointment of unqualified staff in his office. The EFF claims Steenhuisen misled Parliament during a response to their inquiry about staff recruitment practices.During a recent parliamentary session, the EFF questioned Steenhuisen about hiring procedures in his ministry, focusing on whether unqualified individuals had been appointed. In his response, the Minister denied any deviation from standard recruitment policies, insisting that all appointments were made in line with the Public Service Act.However, the EFF alleges that Steenhuisen sought a deviation from the act to justify the appointments of individuals who did not meet the necessary qualifications for their positions. According to the party, the minister's denial to Parliament constitutes a serious breach of trust and a violation of parliamentary rules, warranting an investigation by the Ethics Committee."The minister has clearly lied to Parliament by claiming that there was no deviation from recruitment policies, despite evidence that he sought such a deviation to appoint unqualified staff. This is not only an abuse of his office but also a direct violation of the integrity of Parliament," the EFF stated in a press release.The EFF is now pushing for the Ethics Committee to investigate Steenhuisen's conduct, which they argue undermines transparency and accountability in government. They further criticized Steenhuisen for his "lack of education" and his alleged pattern of poor judgment when it comes to key appointments in his ministry.As the controversy unfolds, the EFF has vowed to hold the minister accountable for what they describe as "a blatant disregard for the law and parliamentary processes."Steenhuisen's office has yet to respond to these allegations. The case is expected to attract significant attention as it unfolds in Parliament, with potential ramifications for the Minister's future in the cabinet.