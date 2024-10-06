Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced plans to refer Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee for allegedly lying about the appointment of unqualified staff in his office. The EFF claims Steenhuisen misled Parliament during a response to their inquiry about staff recruitment practices.

During a recent parliamentary session, the EFF questioned Steenhuisen about hiring procedures in his ministry, focusing on whether unqualified individuals had been appointed. In his response, the Minister denied any deviation from standard recruitment policies, insisting that all appointments were made in line with the Public Service Act.

However, the EFF alleges that Steenhuisen sought a deviation from the act to justify the appointments of individuals who did not meet the necessary qualifications for their positions. According to the party, the minister's denial to Parliament constitutes a serious breach of trust and a violation of parliamentary rules, warranting an investigation by the Ethics Committee.

"The minister has clearly lied to Parliament by claiming that there was no deviation from recruitment policies, despite evidence that he sought such a deviation to appoint unqualified staff. This is not only an abuse of his office but also a direct violation of the integrity of Parliament," the EFF stated in a press release.

The EFF is now pushing for the Ethics Committee to investigate Steenhuisen's conduct, which they argue undermines transparency and accountability in government. They further criticized Steenhuisen for his "lack of education" and his alleged pattern of poor judgment when it comes to key appointments in his ministry.

As the controversy unfolds, the EFF has vowed to hold the minister accountable for what they describe as "a blatant disregard for the law and parliamentary processes."

Steenhuisen's office has yet to respond to these allegations. The case is expected to attract significant attention as it unfolds in Parliament, with potential ramifications for the Minister's future in the cabinet.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #EFF, #Parliament, #Ethics

Comments

Instant soybean mixture with ginger


Must Read

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

15 mins ago | 31 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

27 mins ago | 14 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

35 mins ago | 52 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Funeral parade for National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

5 hrs ago | 890 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

9 hrs ago | 997 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

9 hrs ago | 716 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

9 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe migrants creating jobs, saving lives in SA

9 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo residents demand action over Ecobank heist

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Ndebele kingship revival remains pipedream,' says Munhumutapa

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwean teacher in SA court over salary

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

Indecent assault prophet in no show at court

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo doctor earns milestone recognition

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Over 2 000 attend Bosso fine fundraiser

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo commissions 141 housing stands in Luveve North

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Africa still feeling effects of brutal colonial past'

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mohadi invites Diasporans to invest

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chinese mining giant invests US$3.6 bn in Beitbridge venture

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe air ambulance service saves 67 lives since launch

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

CAPS United stun Dynamos in dramatic derby comeback

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe retailers make a case for multi-currency continuation

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Hwange show resilience in relegation battle

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso win in empty Barbourfields

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chitembwe blasts 'clown' Nees, ZIFA

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF wins Umzingwane by-election

06 Oct 2024 at 14:23hrs | 1291 Views

Truck driver on the run after an accident

06 Oct 2024 at 14:21hrs | 2027 Views

Bosso fans kick off boycott event

06 Oct 2024 at 14:12hrs | 1387 Views

Zille, DA exploits ANC turmoil to 'push own political agenda'

06 Oct 2024 at 13:59hrs | 706 Views

'Israel won't last long'

06 Oct 2024 at 13:36hrs | 2831 Views

WATCH: A swarm of bees attacked a thief somewhere in ZImbabwe

06 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 1817 Views

Zambia army recruits terrorise Mufulira residents

06 Oct 2024 at 11:45hrs | 1274 Views

Elon Musk leaps onto stage at Trump rally

06 Oct 2024 at 11:13hrs | 1180 Views

American activists called on U.S. authorities to stop supporting Ukraine and halt arms supplies

06 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 420 Views

Simba Bhora now 3 wins away from league title

06 Oct 2024 at 10:44hrs | 852 Views