Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Chundu, born Abel Mbasera, has urged constructive dialogue between Nyamakate villagers and Akashinga, a wildlife conservation organisation, following a disturbing incident involving the alleged assault of a 16-year-old boy and the shooting of his dogs by Akashinga employees.The incident, which has ignited significant concern within the local community, took place last month when two Akashinga scouts, Venon Magaya and Farai Goboza, were patrolling the boundary between the national parks and the village. The scouts encountered 16-year-old Collen William, who was with seven dogs. The scouts accused William's dogs of killing a rabbit, leading to a violent confrontation.The situation escalated when the scouts took William to their manager, Henry Mclawane. Mclawane allegedly shot two of William's dogs with a pistol, killing one and injuring the other. Another individual, Shadreck Midzi, who was present with Mclawane, also reportedly fired at the dogs, exacerbating the conflict.William, traumatised by the event, reported the incident to the police. Both Mclawane and Midzi were arrested, and the damage caused by the incident has been assessed at US$240. However, the fate of the other dogs remains uncertain.William expressed his distress, sharing that the traumatic experience continues to haunt him. "The event continues to traumatise me. I usually don’t sleep at night after hearing the gunshots in my head and visualising the brutal killing of my dogs," he said.In response to the incident, Chief Chundu called for improved communication and cooperation between the community and Akashinga to resolve such conflicts. He emphasised the need for dialogue, especially when wildlife encroaches onto community areas."There is a need for dialogue between the community and Akashinga. When animals encroach into wildlife areas, people from the community should engage the relevant organisations manning the area for assistance," Chief Chundu said.Akashinga operations manager Cullen Cloete confirmed the incident but noted that their relationship with the Nyamakate community remains strong. "We do have a sound relationship with the Nyamakate community as we do a lot of things with them," Cloete said.The incident has highlighted the ongoing challenges in balancing wildlife conservation efforts with the rights and concerns of local communities. It underscores the importance of open dialogue and collaboration between conservation organisations and residents to prevent such disputes in the future.Meanwhile, Mclawane is expected to appear in court on another charge of unlawful entry. It is alleged that he entered a villager's property in Nyamakate without a warrant or police accompaniment.Conservation organisations like Akashinga operate under the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority protocols, but the incident has brought attention to the complexities involved in managing interactions between conservation efforts and local communities.