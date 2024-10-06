5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are investigating two armed robberies in Esigodini and Harare in which US$45,000 and US$23,000 was stolen respectively.In the raid at the offices of a security company on Lymington Road in Strathaven in Harare, the robbers also stole five guns, national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.On the Esigodini robbery on October 5 just after 6.30PM, Nyathi said two men armed with pistols stormed a house in Habane Township where they made off with US$45,000 in cash."During the incident, one occupant was shot on the chest and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Bulawayo," he said.Armed robbers also targeted Royal Intersec company premises in Strathaven in Harare on October 3."Eight unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty… before stealing US$23,175 cash, five firearms, seven pepper sprays and seven handcuffs," Nyathi said.Police are appealing for the public's help to solve the crimes, and are urging anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.